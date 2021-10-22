Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

While Halloween isn’t until next week, this weekend is prime time to celebrate. If you’re looking for a wide range of fresh streaming content, various platforms have a lot to offer up for your enjoyment over the next few days. In particular, Netflix has some amazing new series for subscribers to check out, while HBO Max finally releases one of the most-anticipated blockbuster movies of the year.

First up, Netflix has eight fresh titles debuting this Friday. The fourth season of The CW’s hit soap opera Dynasty begins streaming today, along with the second season of Netflix’s original supernatural drama Locke & Key. As based on the comics series by Joe Hill, it follows a family discovering some magical keys in their home that pertain to an ancient mystery. Also look out for Maya and the Three, a new animated family adventure featuring the voice of Zoe Saldana.

Disney Plus has just two films going up today, both 1990s throwbacks pulled from the 20th Century Fox vaults. One is sports comedy Rookie of the Year and the other is the fondly remembered fairy tale animation Thumbelina. Meanwhile, Hulu adds the season 9 premiere of NBC’s The Blacklist today, ahead of Keira Knightley’s Christmas comedy Silent Night dropping on the streamer tomorrow.

HBO Max definitely takes the crown for biggest release this weekend, thanks to Dune premiering on the service this Friday, the same day it opens in theaters. Denis Villeneuve’s fantasy epic, based on the best-selling Frank Herbert novels, stars an A-list ensemble cast including Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, and Rebecca Ferguson. You can catch it on HBO Max for 31 days.

Timothée Chalamet Prepares For War In New Images From Dune 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Here’s the full list of everything hitting streaming this weekend:

October 22

NETFLIX

Dynasty: Season 4

Adventure Beast — NETFLIX SERIES

Inside Job — NETFLIX SERIES

Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM

Locke & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Maya and the Three — NETFLIX FAMILY

More than Blue: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Rookie Of The Year

Thumbelina

HBO MAX

Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU

The Blacklist: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Gaia (2020)

October 23

HULU

The Marksman (2021)

Silent Night (2021)

October 24

NETFLIX

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

HBO MAX

Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)

Catch all of this on Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max over the next few days.