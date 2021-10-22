Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend
While Halloween isn’t until next week, this weekend is prime time to celebrate. If you’re looking for a wide range of fresh streaming content, various platforms have a lot to offer up for your enjoyment over the next few days. In particular, Netflix has some amazing new series for subscribers to check out, while HBO Max finally releases one of the most-anticipated blockbuster movies of the year.
First up, Netflix has eight fresh titles debuting this Friday. The fourth season of The CW’s hit soap opera Dynasty begins streaming today, along with the second season of Netflix’s original supernatural drama Locke & Key. As based on the comics series by Joe Hill, it follows a family discovering some magical keys in their home that pertain to an ancient mystery. Also look out for Maya and the Three, a new animated family adventure featuring the voice of Zoe Saldana.
Disney Plus has just two films going up today, both 1990s throwbacks pulled from the 20th Century Fox vaults. One is sports comedy Rookie of the Year and the other is the fondly remembered fairy tale animation Thumbelina. Meanwhile, Hulu adds the season 9 premiere of NBC’s The Blacklist today, ahead of Keira Knightley’s Christmas comedy Silent Night dropping on the streamer tomorrow.
HBO Max definitely takes the crown for biggest release this weekend, thanks to Dune premiering on the service this Friday, the same day it opens in theaters. Denis Villeneuve’s fantasy epic, based on the best-selling Frank Herbert novels, stars an A-list ensemble cast including Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, and Rebecca Ferguson. You can catch it on HBO Max for 31 days.
Here’s the full list of everything hitting streaming this weekend:
October 22
NETFLIX
Dynasty: Season 4
Adventure Beast — NETFLIX SERIES
Inside Job — NETFLIX SERIES
Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM
Locke & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Maya and the Three — NETFLIX FAMILY
More than Blue: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES
Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Rookie Of The Year
Thumbelina
HBO MAX
Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
HULU
The Blacklist: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)
Gaia (2020)
October 23
HULU
The Marksman (2021)
Silent Night (2021)
October 24
NETFLIX
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
HBO MAX
Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)
Catch all of this on Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max over the next few days.