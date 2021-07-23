Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend
The weekend is here, which can only mean we’re once again being bombarded with a deluge of fresh content to pad out the libraries on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime. While the next three days isn’t going to go down as the most stacked frame ever, there are still plenty of titles worthy of consideration for your watch-list.
One of the niche markets Netflix has been filling recently is the void for foreign-made high concept thrillers, which has seen the likes of Below Zero, Xtreme, A Classic Horror Story and more all post a strong showing on the viewership charts. Claustrophobic German vampire story Blood Red Sky will be looking to tick that box having arrived today, with the film boasting a unique hook that sees a gang of hijackers get more than they bargained for when they discover they’re trapped at 30,000 feet with a hungry bloodsucker.
Masters of the Universe: Revelation delivers both nostalgia and an exciting episodic adventure for He-Man and the gang, with reviews being generally strong across the board. The second season of Sky Rojo, the latest series from the Money Heist team, is also back with a bang as the central trio continue to try and clean up the messes they keep making after escaping from their vengeful pimp. There’s plenty more than that, though, and you can check out the full list below.
July 23
NETFLIX
A Second Chance: Rivals! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Bankrolled — NETFLIX FILM
Blood Red Sky — NETFLIX FILM
Kingdom: Ashin of the North — NETFLIX FILM
The Last Letter From Your Lover — NETFLIX FILM
Masters of the Universe: Revelation — NETFLIX SERIES
Sky Rojo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Holy Mole Mexico
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
Playing With Sharks – Premiere
Stuntman – Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 211 “Showtime”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 105
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 113 “Infested”
HBO MAX
Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO)
July 24
NETFLIX
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
HBO MAX
Freaky, 2020 (HBO)
Netflix also has Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained on the way, and looking at how Kill Bill and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood performed on the streamer, it’s looking like a foregone conclusion that his revisionist Western will also find a sizeable audience. Outside of the world’s most popular platform there’s not a lot of ‘must-see’ content, but entertaining slasher comedy Freaky is heading to HBO Max, and is worth checking out for no other reason than Vince Vaughn’s fantastic performance as a teenage girl trapped in the body of a hulking serial killer.
