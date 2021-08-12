Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime Video This Weekend

There’s a lot of great content coming to all the major streaming services this weekend. Netflix is offering up a bunch of must-see original titles, while Disney Plus delivers the season finale of one of its hit TV series and Amazon Prime Video premieres the second run of one of its own. Scroll down for the full list of everything hitting streaming this weekend, but first, let’s point out a few of the highlights.

The big movie on Netflix this Friday, August 13th is Beckett, a new thriller starring John David Washington as an American tourist vacationing in Greece who mistakenly becomes the target of a manhunt. Boyd Holbrook and Alicia Vikander also feature. Meanwhile, horror fans will want to check out Brand New Cherry Flavor, a twisted drama starring Alita: Battle Angel‘s Rose Salazar, also debuting today.

Disney Plus only has three additions coming this Friday, but one of them is the season finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which sees Clone Force 99’s quest to protect young clone Omega from harm come to a head. Fans don’t need to worry as a second season has already been commissioned. Meanwhile, Hulu subscribers can check out the final season premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Over on Prime, the second season of romantic anthology series Modern Love kicks off this Friday, too. As for HBO Max, the Jurassic Park trilogy goes up on HBO from Saturday, while the finale of The White Lotus, the gripping limited series that’s taken folks by storm, lands on Sunday.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Prime Video from August 13-15th here:

August 13

NETFLIX

Beckett — NETFLIX FILM

Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY

Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES

The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES

Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. “Sharks Gone Rogue”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – New Episode

HULU

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive (2021)

Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

August 14

HBO MAX

Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)

Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)

August 15

NETFLIX

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

HBO MAX

The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

HULU

The Hate U Give (2018)

Silo (2019)

Don’t miss all this on Netflix, Disney Plus, and the rest this weekend.