Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, And Prime Video This Weekend

If the cooler temperatures or the exhaustion of a busy Halloween weekend are keeping you house-bound and in front of your TVs this weekend — you’re not alone. Sometimes, you just need to grab a snack and a drink alongside your favorite blanket and watch your favorite series or film.

Streaming platforms have you covered this weekend as Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and HBO Max release some must-watch entertainment for fans of just about everything.

From original films and series to beloved favorites just in time for Christmas, you’ll want to grab some hot cocoa and cuddle in with movies like Jingle All The Way and Father Christmas Is Back.

Here’s a complete list of what you can expect to see this weekend.

November 5

NETFLIX

A Cop Movie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Big Mouth: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Club — NETFLIX SERIES

Glória — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Hard — NETFLIX FILM

Meenakshi Sundareshwar — NETFLIX FILM

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Unlikely Murderer — NETFLIX SERIES

We Couldn’t Become Adults — NETFLIX FILM

Yara — NETFLIX FILM

Zero to Hero — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)

Santa Buddies

The Search For Santa Paws

Snow Buddies

Space Buddies

X-Men: First Class

HBO MAX

Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls), 2020 (HBO)

HULU

Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)

November 6

NETFLIX

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

HBO MAX

Land, 2021 (HBO)

The Story of Late Night, 2021

November 7

NETFLIX

Father Christmas is Back — NETFLIX FILM

HULU

Pain & Gain (2013)

What are you most looking forward to watching this weekend? Are you already in the mood for Christmas movies? Let’s talk about it.