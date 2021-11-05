Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, And Prime Video This Weekend
If the cooler temperatures or the exhaustion of a busy Halloween weekend are keeping you house-bound and in front of your TVs this weekend — you’re not alone. Sometimes, you just need to grab a snack and a drink alongside your favorite blanket and watch your favorite series or film.
Streaming platforms have you covered this weekend as Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and HBO Max release some must-watch entertainment for fans of just about everything.
From original films and series to beloved favorites just in time for Christmas, you’ll want to grab some hot cocoa and cuddle in with movies like Jingle All The Way and Father Christmas Is Back.
Here’s a complete list of what you can expect to see this weekend.
November 5
NETFLIX
A Cop Movie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Big Mouth: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Club — NETFLIX SERIES
Glória — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Hard — NETFLIX FILM
Meenakshi Sundareshwar — NETFLIX FILM
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Unlikely Murderer — NETFLIX SERIES
We Couldn’t Become Adults — NETFLIX FILM
Yara — NETFLIX FILM
Zero to Hero — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Jingle All The Way
Jingle All The Way 2
Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)
Santa Buddies
The Search For Santa Paws
Snow Buddies
Space Buddies
X-Men: First Class
HBO MAX
Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls), 2020 (HBO)
HULU
Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)
November 6
NETFLIX
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)
HBO MAX
Land, 2021 (HBO)
The Story of Late Night, 2021
November 7
NETFLIX
Father Christmas is Back — NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Pain & Gain (2013)
What are you most looking forward to watching this weekend? Are you already in the mood for Christmas movies? Let’s talk about it.