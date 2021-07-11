Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Week
Now that the initial excitement from Black Widow has worn off, it’s already time to get hyped about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next major event. We are, of course, talking about the Loki finale, which is coming to Disney Plus this coming Wednesday and looking to pay off the multiversal adventure in suitably spectacular fashion.
There’s admittedly cause for minor concern when the last episodes of both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are the weakest of the bunch, so let’s hope that Tom Hiddleston’s solo series bucks that trend, otherwise the franchise’s roster of Disney Plus exclusives are in real danger of gaining an unwanted reputation for failing to stick the landing.
Of course, it isn’t all about superheroes, and there are a bevvy of new titles coming to all of the major streaming services over the next seven days. With that in mind, you can check out the full list of everything coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon, Disney Plus and HBO Max below.
July 12
HBO MAX
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Wellington Paranormal, Season 1
HULU
Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV)
July 13
NETFLIX
Ridley Jones — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 14
NETFLIX
A Classic Horror Story — NETFLIX FILM
The Guide to the Perfect Family — NETFLIX FILM
Gunpowder Milkshake — NETFLIX FILM
Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Unorthodox Life — NETFLIX SERIES
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Loki – Finale
Monsters At Work – Episode 102 “Meet Mift”
HULU
Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
My All-American (2015)
July 15
NETFLIX
A Perfect Fit — NETFLIX FILM
BEASTARS: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Amanda — NETFLIX FILM
Never Have I Ever: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)
HULU
American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
20,000 Days on Earth (2014)
A Field In England (2013)
The Act of Killing (2012)
Amira & Sam (2014)
Borgman (2013)
Bullhead (2011)
Cheap Thrills (2013)
The Complex: Lockdown (2020)
The Congress (2013)
The Connection (2014)
Enforcement (2021)
Exit Plan (2021)
The Final Member (2014)
The FP (2011)
I Declare War (2012)
The Keeping Room (2014)
Men & Chicken (2015)
Mood Indigo (2013)
Pieta (2012)
R100 (2013)
Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)
Wrong (2012)
PRIME VIDEO
El Cid – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
July 16
NETFLIX
The Beguiled
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Deep — NETFLIX FILM
Explained: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — NETFLIX FILM
Johnny Test — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
The Croc That Ate Jaws
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Incredible Iceland
Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
Shark Gangs
We Bought A Zoo
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World’s Deadliest Sharks
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 210 “The Transformation”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 104
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 112 “Rescue On Ryloth”
HBO MAX
Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)
HULU
McCartney 3,2,1: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)
Making the Cut – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
July 17
NETFLIX
Cosmic Sin
HBO MAX
The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)
HULU
Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
July 18
HBO MAX
100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
The biggest of the bunch is long-awaited sequel and surprising lightning rod for controversy Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is looking to become the latest of HBO Max’s hybrid releases to score big on both the small screen at the box office, even if the buzz hasn’t been overwhelmingly positive up until this point.
Netflix also has some heavy hitters on the way, including Karen Gillan actioner Gunpowder Milkshake, all five entries in The Twilight Saga, and the concluding chapter of the immensely popular Fear Street trilogy. As always, every imaginable taste and genre is covered by the slew of debutants, even if some stand a much better chance of drawing in a crowd than others.
Source: ComicBook.com
Comments