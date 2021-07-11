Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Week

Now that the initial excitement from Black Widow has worn off, it’s already time to get hyped about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next major event. We are, of course, talking about the Loki finale, which is coming to Disney Plus this coming Wednesday and looking to pay off the multiversal adventure in suitably spectacular fashion.

There’s admittedly cause for minor concern when the last episodes of both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are the weakest of the bunch, so let’s hope that Tom Hiddleston’s solo series bucks that trend, otherwise the franchise’s roster of Disney Plus exclusives are in real danger of gaining an unwanted reputation for failing to stick the landing.

Of course, it isn’t all about superheroes, and there are a bevvy of new titles coming to all of the major streaming services over the next seven days. With that in mind, you can check out the full list of everything coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon, Disney Plus and HBO Max below.

July 12

HBO MAX

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Wellington Paranormal, Season 1

HULU

Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV)

July 13

NETFLIX

Ridley Jones — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 14

NETFLIX

A Classic Horror Story — NETFLIX FILM

The Guide to the Perfect Family — NETFLIX FILM

Gunpowder Milkshake — NETFLIX FILM

Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Unorthodox Life — NETFLIX SERIES

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Loki – Finale

Monsters At Work – Episode 102 “Meet Mift”

HULU

Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)

Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)

My All-American (2015)

July 15

NETFLIX

A Perfect Fit — NETFLIX FILM

BEASTARS: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Amanda — NETFLIX FILM

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)

HULU

American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

20,000 Days on Earth (2014)

A Field In England (2013)

The Act of Killing (2012)

Amira & Sam (2014)

Borgman (2013)

Bullhead (2011)

Cheap Thrills (2013)

The Complex: Lockdown (2020)

The Congress (2013)

The Connection (2014)

Enforcement (2021)

Exit Plan (2021)

The Final Member (2014)

The FP (2011)

I Declare War (2012)

The Keeping Room (2014)

Men & Chicken (2015)

Mood Indigo (2013)

Pieta (2012)

R100 (2013)

Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)

Wrong (2012)

PRIME VIDEO

El Cid – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Space Jam: A New Legacy Character Posters Reveal The Tune Squad Lineup 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

July 16

NETFLIX

The Beguiled

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Deep — NETFLIX FILM

Explained: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — NETFLIX FILM

Johnny Test — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Incredible Iceland

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

We Bought A Zoo

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Deadliest Sharks

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 210 “The Transformation”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 104

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 112 “Rescue On Ryloth”

HBO MAX

Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)

HULU

McCartney 3,2,1: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)

Making the Cut – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

July 17

NETFLIX

Cosmic Sin

HBO MAX

The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)

HULU

Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

July 18

HBO MAX

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

The biggest of the bunch is long-awaited sequel and surprising lightning rod for controversy Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is looking to become the latest of HBO Max’s hybrid releases to score big on both the small screen at the box office, even if the buzz hasn’t been overwhelmingly positive up until this point.

Netflix also has some heavy hitters on the way, including Karen Gillan actioner Gunpowder Milkshake, all five entries in The Twilight Saga, and the concluding chapter of the immensely popular Fear Street trilogy. As always, every imaginable taste and genre is covered by the slew of debutants, even if some stand a much better chance of drawing in a crowd than others.