Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime, And HBO Max This Weekend (Oct. 15 – 17)

It’s the weekend which means for most people it’s the ideal time to binge that new show or check out that new film. Fortunately, this weekend there are plenty of options as all the major streaming services bring their best to keep you entertained over the weekend.

Whether you’re after something scary for the spooky seasons, or children’s programming to keep the young ones entertained there is something new for you. Some of this weekend’s highlights include Netflix’s You receiving its entire third season, Peacock providing Harry Potter fans the entire franchise, the brand new Halloween Kills film, and Hulu bringing a ton of TV content to sift through.

If you’re looking to make a decision for your weekend viewing and want to try something new, here is everything coming to streaming during this weekend.

Netflix

CoComelon: Season 4 – Oct. 15

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1 – Oct. 15

The Forgotten Battle – Oct. 15

The Four of Us – Oct. 15

Karma’s World – Oct. 15

Little Things: Season 4 – Oct. 15

My Name – Oct. 15

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween – Oct. 15

The Trip – Oct. 15

You: Season 3 – Oct. 15

Victoria & Abdul – Oct. 16

Misfit: The Series – Oct. 16

HBO Max

In the Line of Fire – Oct. 15

Point Break – Oct. 15

Tu Me Manques – Oct. 15

Succession: Season 3 (Premiere) – Oct. 17

Hulu

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2 – Oct. 15

Beyond Oak Island: Season 1 – Oct. 15

Beyond Scared Straight: Seasons 4, 5, 6 – Oct. 15

Hoarders: Season 3 – Oct. 15

Little Women: Atlanta: Seasons 1, 2 – Oct. 15

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Season 10 – Oct. 15

Marrying Millions: Season 2 – Oct. 15

Nightwatch: Season 1 – Oct. 15

Seven Year Switch: Season 3 – Oct. 15

Swamp People: Seasons 1, 2 – Oct. 15

A Murder to Remember – Oct. 15

Cheer Camp Killer – Oct. 15

Miss India America – Oct. 15

Sleepwalker – Oct. 15

Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere – Oct. 16

Disney+

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood – Oct. 15

Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King – Oct. 15

Peacock

Assault on Precinct 13 – Oct. 15

Dark Crimes – Oct. 15

Halloween Kills – Oct. 15

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – Oct. 15

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – Oct. 15

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – Oct. 15

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – Oct. 15

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix – Oct. 15

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince – Oct. 15

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -Part 1 – Oct. 15

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -Part 2 – Oct. 15

Amazon Prime