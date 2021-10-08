Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, And HBO Max This Weekend

This weekend is a big weekend for the major streaming platforms, as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max all have new content hitting their platforms over the coming days. This includes brand new shows and new seasons of already popular shows as well as some older films.

So if you’re looking for something new to watch this weekend, here is a quick rundown of everything hitting streaming this weekend.

Friday, October 8th

DISNEY+

Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches (2021) – A new family film made especially for Halloween. Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches sees two witches in training, Minnie the Wonderful and Daisy Doozy, having to complete a series of tests to graduate from Witch Academy.

HBO MAX

Voyagers (2021) – A group of young humans on a colony ship find that their superiors have been drugging them to keep them compliant and emotionally dulled. A few stop taking the drug and, with their new emotions, they start to question the true meaning of their mission.

HULU

Cannabis Evolution (2019) – A documentary on medical cannabis and how its rollout has been affected by the war on drugs and other governmental interventions.

– A documentary on medical cannabis and how its rollout has been affected by the war on drugs and other governmental interventions. Jacinta (2021) – A Hulu-original feature documentary about intergenerational trauma and addiction. It follows a young woman who struggles to find stability and deal with addiction while reconnecting with her estranged daughter.

NETFLIX

A Tale Dark & Grimm – An animated series based on the books by Adam Gidwitz. It follows Hansel and Gretel (now a Prince and Princess) as they travel through various Grimm fairytale worlds searching for the perfect parents.

Saturday, October 9th

HBO MAX

Birdgirl [Season 1] – Spin-off of cult-favorite Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law. It sees Judy Ken Sebben take over her father’s company while dealing with her wacky friends and fighting crime as Birdgirl

HULU

Shark Tank [Season 13 Premiere] – The first episode of a new season of the popular reality show that sees entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a group of experts in the hope of getting them to invest.

NETFLIX

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) – The sequel to the breakout horror hit sees husband and wife Josh and Renai Lambert deal with the supernatural events that plague their family.

– The sequel to the breakout horror hit sees husband and wife Josh and Renai Lambert deal with the supernatural events that plague their family. Blue Period – An anime following high school student Yatora Yaguchi. Yatora struggles with life until he discovers art. However, his artistic dreams face several obstacles.

Sunday, October 10th

HULU