The weekend is here, and what better way to follow up on Thanksgiving than by relaxing and checking out new shows and films on your favorite streaming services.

Whatever streaming services you frequent, there is a ton to check out over the weekend, including brand-new series along with family favorites and classic films.

On Friday, Nov. 26, Netflix is debuting a ton of new original content including three films, two series, and a new documentary. Disney Plus on the same day will bring loads of new family content including Ice Age Christmas special, A Mammoth Christmas.

Hulu also has a popular returning for a holiday special targetted at younger viewers with Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase.

If you’re curious what new content you can dive into over the weekend here is everything coming to a variety of different streaming services.

Netflix

A Castle For Christmas — NETFLIX FILM – Nov. 26

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – Nov. 26

Green Snake — NETFLIX FILM – Nov. 26

Light the Night — NETFLIX SERIES – Nov. 26

School of Chocolate — NETFLIX SERIES – Nov. 26

Spoiled Brats — NETFLIX FILM – Nov. 26

Elves — NETFLIX SERIES – Nov. 28

Disney Plus

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special – Nov. 26

Ernest Saves Christmas – Nov. 26

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas – Nov. 26

The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 2” – Nov. 26

The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 3” – Nov. 27

HBO Max

How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO) – Nov. 26

Inside Man, 2006 (HBO) – Nov. 26

Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO) – Nov. 28

Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO) – Nov. 28

Hulu

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (2021) (Hulu Original) – Nov. 26

Pig (2021) – Nov. 26

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo) – Nov. 28

Paramount+