Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

There’s going to be a sizeable gap in everyone’s viewing schedule now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest Disney Plus series has drawn to a close, but at least we know that Loki will be returning for a second season. One of the most popular shows on the planet may have just ended, but it’s not as if there isn’t plenty of fresh content coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, Hulu and HBO Max over the next seven days to keep everyone occupied.

In terms of heavy hitters, though, there isn’t many that immediately jump out as nailed-on successes. However, Netflix’s high concept vampire thriller Blood Red Sky has the potential to play extremely well, especially when the Fear Street trilogy and A Classic Horror Story have reinforced the horror genre’s popularity among subscribers.

Of course, there’s much more than that on the way to all of the five major platforms this coming week, and you can check out the entire list of incomers below.

July 20

NETFLIX

Milkwater

July 21

NETFLIX

One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Chernobyl 1986 — NETFLIX FILM

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sexy Beasts — NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

Turner & Hooch – Episode 101 “Forever And A Dog”

Behind The Attraction – All Episodes Streaming

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

Monsters At Work – Episode 103 “The Damaged Room”

July 22

NETFLIX

Still Working 9 to 5

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — NETFLIX ANIME

HBO MAX

Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere

HULU

Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)

July 23

NETFLIX

A Second Chance: Rivals! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Bankrolled — NETFLIX FILM

Blood Red Sky — NETFLIX FILM

Kingdom: Ashin of the North — NETFLIX FILM

The Last Letter From Your Lover — NETFLIX FILM

Masters of the Universe: Revelation — NETFLIX SERIES

Sky Rojo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Holy Mole Mexico

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)

Playing With Sharks – Premiere

Stuntman – Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 211 “Showtime”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 105

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 113 “Infested”

HBO MAX

Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO)

July 24

NETFLIX

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

HBO MAX

Freaky, 2020 (HBO)

Disney Plus is premiering the Turner & Hooch reboot on the streamer’s favored Wednesday slot, although the jury is out on whether or not Josh Peck can successfully step into Tom Hanks’ shoes as the human half of the titular duo, especially when he’s playing the son of his predecessor’s character from the 1989 original.

If you’ve ever wanted to see Vince Vaughn play a teenage girl, then you’re in luck because Freaky is on its way to HBO Max, while Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained comfortably ranks as one of the filmmaker’s best efforts, and should prove popular on Netflix.. It’s a stacked lineup as always, with plenty of new and old titles alike worthy of being added to your watch-list.