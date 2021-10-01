Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Weekend

October is right around the corner and along with a new month comes a huge range of new content. With Halloween inbound, there is plenty of horror and spooky content making its way to streaming for viewers to dive into over the coming weeks.

There is plenty of new and vintage content to choose from. One highlight is the Sopranos prequel story The Many Saints of Newark which will be receiving a same-day release on HBO Max to start off the weekend.

Starting tomorrow Seinfeld fans will be able to check out the complete series in its new home of Netflix while sitcoms Family Matter and Step by Step are coming to HBO Max.

Whatever you’re after there is something for you! Here is a look at everything coming to each streaming service over the weekend.

Netflix

A Knight’s Tale – Oct. 1

An Inconvenient Truth – Oct. 1

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1 – Oct. 1

As Good as It Gets – Oct. 1

Awakenings – Oct. 1

B.A.P.S. – Oct. 1

Bad Teacher – Oct. 1

The Cave – Oct. 1

Desperado – Oct. 1

The Devil Inside – Oct. 1

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood – Oct. 1

Double Team – Oct. 1

The DUFF – Oct. 1

Eagle Eye – Oct. 1

Endless Love – Oct. 1

Ghost – Oct. 1

Gladiator – Oct. 1

Hairspray (2007) – Oct. 1

The Holiday – Oct. 1

Jet Li’s Fearless – Oct. 1

The Karate Kid (2010) – Oct. 1

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life – Oct. 1

Léon: The Professional – Oct. 1

Malcolm X – Oct. 1

Observe and Report – Oct. 1

Once Upon a Time in Mexico – Oct. 1

Project X – Oct. 1

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves – Oct. 1

Rumor Has It… – Oct. 1

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9 – Oct. 1

Serendipity – Oct. 1

Spy Kids – Oct. 1

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams – Oct. 1

Spy Kids 3: Game Over – Oct. 1

Step Brothers – Oct. 1

The Ugly Truth – Oct. 1

Till Death – Oct. 1

Titanic – Oct. 1

Tommy Boy – Oct. 1

Unthinkable – Oct. 1

Waterworld – Oct. 1

Zodiac – Oct. 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad – Oct. 1

Diana: The Musical – Oct. 1

Forever Rich – Oct. 1

The Guilty – Oct. 1

MAID – Oct. 1

Paik’s Spirit – Oct. 1

Scaredy Cats – Oct. 1

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light – Oct. 1

Swallow – Oct. 1

Scissor Seven: Season 3 – Oct. 3

Upcoming Summer – Oct. 3

Disney+

Alvin And The Chipmunks – Oct. 1

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip – Oct. 1

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live! – Oct. 1

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular! – Oct. 1

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales – Oct. 1

Maleficent – Oct. 1

Prime

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs – Oct. 1

Beau Sejour: Season 1 – Oct. 1

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 – Oct. 1

Hightown: Season 1 – Oct. 1

I Love Lucy: Seasons 1-2 – Oct. 1

Killer Kids: Season 1 – Oct. 1

Latino Americans: Season 1 – Oct. 1

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 – Oct. 1

Pompon Little Bear: Season 1 – Oct. 1

Roadkill Garage: Season 1 – Oct. 1

Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah: Season 1 – Oct. 1

Supermansion: Seasons 1-2– Oct. 1

The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season 1 – Oct. 1

The Kings: Season 1 – Oct. 1

The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season 1 – Oct. 1

The Undertaker: Season 1 – Oct. 1

When Hope Calls: Season 1 – Oct. 1

Bingo Hell (2021)– Oct. 1

Black as Night (2021)– Oct. 1

My Name is Pauli Murray (2021)– Oct. 1

A Good Year (2006)– Oct. 1

American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (2019) – Oct. 1

Anaconda (1997)– Oct. 1

Atonement (2007)– Oct. 1

Bad Hombres (2020) – Oct. 1

Blue Crush 2 (2011)– Oct. 1

Breach (2007)– Oct. 1

Bulworth (1998)– Oct. 1

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969)– Oct. 1

Dear Christmas (2020)– Oct. 1

Die Hard (1988)– Oct. 1

Die Hard 2 (1990)– Oct. 1

Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)– Oct. 1

Duplicity (2009)– Oct. 1

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)– Oct. 1

Fight Club (1999)– Oct. 1

Flash Of Genius (2008)– Oct. 1

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)– Oct. 1

Fools Rush In (1997)– Oct. 1

Garden State (2004)– Oct. 1

Get Shorty (1995)– Oct. 1

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)– Oct. 1

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)– Oct. 1

Killers (2010)– Oct. 1

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)– Oct. 1

Last Action Hero (1993)– Oct. 1

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (2020) – Oct. 1

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)– Oct. 1

Raising Arizona (1987)– Oct. 1

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)– Oct. 1

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)– Oct. 1

Stomp The Yard (2007)– Oct. 1

Swimming For Gold (2020)– Oct. 1

Taken (2009)– Oct. 1

Thank You For Smoking (2006)– Oct. 1

The Bad News Bears (1976)– Oct. 1

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)– Oct. 1

The Christmas Edition (2020)– Oct. 1

The Graduate (1967)– Oct. 1

The Grudge 2 (2006)– Oct. 1

The Last Exorcism (2010)– Oct. 1

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)– Oct. 1

The Thing (2011)– Oct. 1

Welcome To The Jungle (2014)– Oct. 1

Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony (2021)– Oct. 1

Prometheus (2012) – Oct. 3

HBO Max

Admission – Oct. 1

A Royal Affair – Oct. 1

After the Thin Man – Oct. 1

All The President’s Men – Oct. 1

American Gigolo – Oct. 1

American Graffiti – Oct. 1

Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) – Oct. 1

Bad Boys II – Oct. 1

Bad Boys – Oct. 1

Bad Words – Oct. 1

Ballet 422 – Oct. 1

Being Flynn – Oct. 1

Best Man Down – Oct. 1

Beverly Hills Cop – Oct. 1

Beverly Hills Cop II – Oct. 1

Beverly Hills Cop III – Oct. 1

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure – Oct. 1

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey – Oct. 1

Billy Elliot – Oct. 1

Black Christmas – Oct. 1

Black Hawk Down – Oct. 1

Blades Of Glory – Oct. 1

Blazing Saddles – Oct. 1

Blood Father – Oct. 1

Bloodsport – Oct. 1

Blue Crush – Oct. 1

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason – Oct. 1

Bridget Jones’s Diary – Oct. 1

Broken City – Oct. 1

Caddyshack II – Oct. 1

Cake – Oct. 1

Cats – Oct. 1

Child 44 – Oct. 1

City of God – Oct. 1

Clash of Titans – Oct. 1

Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer– Oct. 1

Culpa – Oct. 1

Danny Collins – Oct. 1

David Lynch: The Art Life – Oct. 1

Desperately Seeking Susan – Oct. 1

Dinner For Schmucks – Oct. 1

Doubt – Oct. 1

Down A Dark Hall – Oct. 1

Downhill – Oct. 1

Drop Zone – Oct. 1

Dying Young – Oct. 1

El Cantante – Oct. 1

El Profugo – Oct. 1

Emma. – Oct. 1

Endless Love – Oct. 1

Entre Nos: The Winners 2 – Oct. 1

Entre Nos: What She Said – Oct. 1

Family Matters – Oct. 1

Fifty Shades Of Black – Oct. 1

For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) – Oct. 1

Full House – Oct. 1

Gangs Of New York – Oct. 1

Gangster Squad – Oct. 1

Goodbye, Mr. Chips – Oct. 1

Hacksaw Ridge – Oct. 1

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay – Oct. 1

He Said She Said – Oct. 1

Hearts In Atlantis – Oct. 1

Hitch – Oct. 1

Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) – Oct. 1

Hooper – Oct. 1

Hostage – Oct. 1

House of Wax – Oct. 1

House – Oct. 1

Imagine That – Oct. 1

Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words – Oct. 1

J. Edgar – Oct. 1

Johnny English Strikes Again – Oct. 1

Journey to the Center of the Earth – Oct. 1

Just Mercy – Oct. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 – Oct. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 – Oct. 1

Kin – Oct. 1

Leap Year – Oct. 1

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters! – Oct. 1

Less Than Zero – Oct. 1

Like Water for Chocolate– Oct. 1

Little Man – Oct. 1

Lincoln – Oct. 1

Lottery Ticket – Oct. 1

M*A*S*H – Oct. 1

Mama – Oct. 1

Marathon Man – Oct. 1

Misery – Oct. 1

Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) – Oct. 1

Moonrise Kingdom – Oct. 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – Oct. 1

National Lampoon’s Vacation – Oct. 1

Natural Born Killers – Oct. 1

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always – Oct. 1

Night Catches Us – Oct. 1

Orphan – Oct. 1

Parental Guidance – Oct. 1

Pariah – Oct. 1

Police Academy – Oct. 1

Poltergeist II: The Other Side – Oct. 1

Poltergeist III – Oct. 1

Private Parts – Oct. 1

Proof Of Life – Oct. 1

Racing Stripes – Oct. 1

Reservation Road – Oct. 1

Say Anything… – Oct. 1

Sergeant York – Oct. 1

Shaft – Oct. 1

Shall We Dance? – Oct. 1

She’s All That – Oct. 1

Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape – Oct. 1

Sherlock Holmes – Oct. 1

Shrek The Third – Oct. 1

Six Degrees Of Separation – Oct. 1

Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) – Oct. 1

Snitch – Oct. 1

Speedway – Oct. 1

Step by Step – Oct. 1

Stigmata – Oct. 1

Strange But True, 2019 – Oct. 1

Superstar – Oct. 1

Super 8 – Oct. 1

Talk To Me – Oct. 1

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans – Oct. 1

The Banger Sisters – Oct. 1

The Blind Side – Oct. 1

The Bonfire of the Vanities – Oct. 1

The Book Of Eli – Oct. 1

The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) – Oct. 1

The Cider House Rules – Oct. 1

The Cincinnati Kid – Oct. 1

The East – Oct. 1

The Eichmann Show – Oct. 1

The Internship – Oct. 1

The Invisible Man – Oct. 1

The Harvey Girls – Oct. 1

The High Note – Oct. 1

The Hours – Oct. 1

The Legend Of Hercules – Oct. 1

The Many Saints of Newark – Oct. 1

The Outsiders – Oct. 1

The Perfect Storm – Oct. 1

The Poseidon Adventure – Oct. 1

The Quarry – Oct. 1

The Rite – Oct. 1

The Running Man – Oct. 1

The Way Way Back – Oct. 1

The 15:17 To Paris – Oct. 1

Things We Lost In The Fire – Oct. 1

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride – Oct. 1

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy – Oct. 1

Trance, 2013 – Oct. 1

Tully, 2018 – Oct. 1

Twelve Monkeys – Oct. 1

Underwater – Oct. 1

Up In The Air – Oct. 1

Wall Street – Oct. 1

Warm Bodies – Oct. 1

Wendy – Oct. 1

XXX – Oct. 1

Simmer – Oct. 3

Hulu

Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC) – Oct. 1

Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX) – Oct. 1

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC) – Oct. 1

Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC) – Oct. 1

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC) – Oct. 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) – Oct. 1

Air Force One (1997) – Oct. 1

Ali (2001) – Oct. 1

Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween (2021) – Oct. 1

Boxcar Bertha (1972) – Oct. 1

Cedar Rapids (2009) – Oct. 1

Chasing Papi (2003) – Oct. 1

Class (1983) – Oct. 1

Clifford (1994) – Oct. 1

Clockstoppers (2002) – Oct. 1

Code 46 (2004) – Oct. 1

Crimson Tide (1995) – Oct. 1

Date Night (2010) – Oct. 1

Dead of Winter (1987) – Oct. 1

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011) – Oct. 1

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993) – Oct. 1

Dr. No (1962) – Oct. 1

Edge of the World (2021) – Oct. 1

Escape from Alcatraz (1979) – Oct. 1

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) – Oct. 1

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000) – Oct. 1

Flatliners (1990) – Oct. 1

From Russia with Love (1964) – Oct. 1

Goldeneye (1995) – Oct. 1

Goldfinger (1964) – Oct. 1

Happy Feet (2006) – Oct. 1

Happy Feet Two (2011) – Oct. 1

The Holiday (2006) – Oct. 1

House of Games (1987) – Oct. 1

The Hunger Games (2012) – Oct. 1

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) – Oct. 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014) – Oct. 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015) – Oct. 1

Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018) – Oct. 1

Intersection (1994) – Oct. 1

Licence to Kill (1989) – Oct. 1

Light It Up (1999) – Oct. 1

Lost In Space (1998) – Oct. 1

The Love Guru (2008) – Oct. 1

Mad Max (1980) – Oct. 1

Madhouse (2004) – Oct. 1

The Mask of Zorro (1998) – Oct. 1

Maze (2017) – Oct. 1

Mean Creek (2004) – Oct. 1

Meet The Spartans (2008) – Oct. 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) – Oct. 1

The Offence (1973) – Oct. 1

Peeples (2013) – Oct. 1

The Perfect Holiday (2007) – Oct. 1

Queen of the Damned (2002) – Oct. 1

Racing with the Moon (1984) – Oct. 1

The Recruit (2003) – Oct. 1

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985) – Oct. 1

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) – Oct. 1

Road Trip (2000) – Oct. 1

Rushmore (1999) – Oct. 1

The Saint (1997) – Oct. 1

Signs (2002) – Oct. 1

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991) – Oct. 1

Sleepless In Seattle (1993) – Oct. 1

Snatch (2000) – Oct. 1

Species (1995) – Oct. 1

Species II (1998) – Oct. 1

Species III (2004) – Oct. 1

Species: The Awakening (2007) – Oct. 1

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) – Oct. 1

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) – Oct. 1

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) – Oct. 1

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) – Oct. 1

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) – Oct. 1

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) – Oct. 1

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) – Oct. 1

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) – Oct. 1

Star Trek: Generations (1994) – Oct. 1

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) – Oct. 1

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) – Oct. 1

Still (2018) – Oct. 1

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) – Oct. 1

Sweet Land (2006) – Oct. 1

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009) – Oct. 1

Teen Wolf (1985) – Oct. 1

Theater of Blood (1973) – Oct. 1

Tooth Fairy (2010) – Oct. 1

Total Recall (2012) – Oct. 1

The Untouchables (1987) – Oct. 1

Victor Frankenstein (2015) – Oct. 1

Vigilante Force (1976) – Oct. 1

The Village (2004) – Oct. 1

The Vow (2012) – Oct. 1

Waitress (2007) – Oct. 1

What About Bob? (1991) – Oct. 1

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994) – Oct. 1

Within (2016) – Oct. 1

Wolves at the Door (2016) – Oct. 1

Wrong Turn 2 (2007) – Oct. 1

Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC) – Oct. 3

Finding Your Feet (2018) – Oct. 3

Peacock