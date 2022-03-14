‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors were in talks to direct ‘Loki’

The filmmaking duo, Daniels, consisting of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, may have started off directing popular music videos for Foster the People and DJ Snake, but are about to grab a lot more attention with the upcoming release of Everything Everywhere All at Once. Interestingly enough, the duo was once in talks to direct the Marvel series, Loki.

While speaking with IndieWire, they revealed they were tapped to direct, but Scheinert admitted they had other creative endeavors.

There were meetings with Marvel about ‘Loki’ that we didn’t even take. We were trying to make our own multiverse movie.

However, Kwan interjected that they did initially go for a meeting, but they already knew they would not take the offer.

No, the meeting was set, and we went, but by the time we went we said we probably weren’t going to do it. We were trying to shoot our own movie at the same time.

The aforementioned movie opened the SXSW Film Festival to positive reviews and marks their first feature film together since 2016’s Swiss Army Man.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is a sci-fi film which stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American who has the ability to experience multiple universes and dimensions, and tries to reconcile with her estranged daughter Joy, portrayed by Stephanie Hsu.

Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenny Slate and Harry Shum J round out the main cast, while the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, produced the film. It is scheduled for release on March 25.