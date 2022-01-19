Everything new coming to Hulu in February 2022
2022 is in full motion and Hulu is gearing up to provide a ton of new content to subscribers. Today, Hulu revealed all the content that will be coming to the platform in February and there is plenty to get excited about.
Along with the variety of reality TV series that Hulu air, there is also plenty of movies coming during the month including new releases The King’s Man and Nightmare Alley.
Here is a look at all the new content you can stream during the month of February on Hulu.
All new content coming to Hulu in February 2022
- Your Attention Please (Season 2 Premiere) – Feb. 1
- Top Chef (Season 18) – Feb. 1
- 1984 – Feb. 1
- A Better life – Feb. 1
- The Accused – Feb. 1
- AIRPLANE! – Feb. 1
- Ali – Feb. 1
- Almost Famous – Feb. 1
- The Ambassador – Feb. 1
- Apartment Troubles – Feb. 1
- Arctic – Feb. 1
- Arthur Christmas – Feb. 1
- The Bank Job – Feb. 1
- Batman (1989) – Feb. 1
- Batman Returns – Feb. 1
- Batman Forever – Feb. 1
- Batman & Robin – Feb. 1
- Beautiful Creatures – Feb. 1
- Beethoven – Feb. 1
- Beethoven’s 2nd – Feb. 1
- Black Swan – Feb. 1
- Borat – Feb. 1
- Broken Arrow – Feb. 1
- The Bronze – Feb. 1
- Casualties of War – Feb. 1
- Charlie’s Angels – Feb. 1
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle – Feb. 1
- Cousins – Feb. 1
- Crocodile Dundee
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – Feb. 1
- Date Movie – Feb. 1
- Domestic Disturbance – Feb. 1
- The Doors – Feb. 1
- El Dorado – Feb. 1
- Fight Club – Feb. 1
- First Daughter – Feb. 1
- The Flintstones – Feb. 1
- The French Connection – Feb. 1
- The Glass Castle – Feb. 1
- Glory – Feb. 1
- Hamburger Hill – Feb. 1
- He Got Game – Feb. 1
- Hitch – Feb. 1
- House of the Dead – Feb. 1
- Hustle and Heat – Feb. 1
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers – Feb. 1
- The January Man – Feb. 1
- Jingle All the Way – Feb. 1
- John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars – Feb. 1
- Just Wright – Feb. 1
- Kingdom of Heaven – Feb. 1
- Lake Placid – Feb. 1
- Liar – Feb. 1
- Life or Something Like It – Feb. 1
- Lucky – Feb. 1
- Major League – Feb. 1
- Man on Fire – Feb. 1
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance – Feb. 1
- MCLINTOCK! (Producer’s Cut) – Feb. 1
- Mirrors – Feb. 1
- Miss Bala – Feb. 1
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor – Feb. 1
- Narc – Feb. 1
- Nightmare Alley – Feb. 1
- The One – Feb. 1
- Oscar – Feb. 1
- The Other Guys – Feb. 1
- Patriot Games – Feb. 1
- Planet 51 – Feb. 1
- Real Genius – Feb. 1
- The Ring Two – Feb. 1
- Robin Hood: Men in Tights – Feb. 1
- Rosemary’s Baby – Feb. 1
- Roxanne – Feb. 1
- Safe – Feb. 1
- Seven Pounds – Feb. 1
- Small Soldiers – Feb. 1
- Snow Day – Feb. 1
- The Sons of Katie Elder – Feb. 1
- Step Up – Feb. 1
- The Stepfather – Feb. 1
- Stick It – Feb. 1
- Striking Distance – Feb. 1
- Summer Rental – Feb. 1
- Swing Vote – Feb. 1
- Terms of Endearment – Feb. 1
- That Thing You Do! – Feb. 1
- Tombstone – Feb. 1
- The Tree of Life – Feb. 1
- Turbulence – Feb. 1
- Universal Soldier: The Return – Feb. 1
- Water for Elephants – Feb. 1
- Whiplash – Feb. 1
- White Men Can’t Jump – Feb. 1
- You Again – Feb. 1
- Pam & Tommy (Series Premiere) – Feb. 2
- Baseball and Other Things: Complete Season 1 – Feb. 3
- The Deep House – Feb. 3
- Beans – Feb. 4
- The Beta Test – Feb. 4
- Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos – Feb. 4
- Rick & Morty (Season 5) – Feb. 5
- Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship – Feb. 8
- To Catch a Smuggler (Season 3 Premiere) – Feb. 10
- Gully – Feb. 10
- Dollface (Complete Season 2) – Feb. 11
- The Space Between – Feb. 14
- America’s Book of Secrets (Season 4) – Feb, 15
- America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition (Complete Season 1) – Feb. 15
- American Pickers (Complete Season 15) – Feb. 15
- Encounter (Complete Season 1) – Feb. 15
- The Food That Built America (Complete Season 2) – Feb. 15
- Forged in Fire (Complete Seasons 6 & 8) – Feb. 15
- Hoarders (Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12) – Feb. 15
- Little Women: LA (Complete Season 1) – Feb. 15
- Married at First Sight (Complete Season 12) – Feb. 15
- Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam (Complete Season 2) – Feb. 15
- Mountain Men (Complete Season 10) – Feb. 15
- Mr. Queen (Complete Season 1) – Feb. 15
- Pawn Stars (Complete Season 1) – Feb. 15
- The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Complete Season 2) – Feb. 15
- Storage Wars (Complete Season 13) – Feb. 15
- The UnXplained With William Shatner (Complete Season 2B) – Feb. 15
- Cheer Squad Secrets – Feb. 15
- District B13 – Feb. 15
- Fireheart – Feb. 15
- Hammer of the Gods – Feb. 15
- The Shape of Water – Feb. 15
- Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders? – Feb. 15
- Trolls: TrollsTopia (Complete Season 6) – Feb. 17
- A House on the Bayou – Feb. 17
- The King’s Man – Feb. 18
- The Feast – Feb. 18
- Fate/Stay Night (Complete Season 1) – Feb. 19
- Gurren Lagann (Complete Season 1) – Feb. 19
- American Song Contest (Season Premiere) – Feb. 22
- How It Ends – Feb. 22
- Snowfall (Season 5 Premiere) – Feb. 24
- The Last Rite – Feb. 24
- No Exit (Hulu Original) – Feb. 25
- Law & Order (Season 21 Premiere) – Feb. 25
- Three Identical Strangers – Feb. 27