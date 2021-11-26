Everything new on Netflix in December 2021
Netflix has a massive December planned to round out 2021. The month will include some huge returns of popular series and a ton of original films and more for users to dive into.
As usual, along with this massive range of original programming, Netflix will be adding a ton of previously released TV and movie productions with some iconic films thrown into the mix. Highlights include both The Legend of Zorro and The Mask of Zorro, Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat, and Knight Rider.
Of Netflix’s original programming some of the most anticipated releases include a second season of The Witcher and season four of Cobra Kai. Along with these, there is a lot more to check out so here is a list of everything coming to Netflix in December.
December 1
- Are You The One: Season 3
- Blood and Bone
- Body of Lies
- Bordertown: Mural Murders
- Chloe
- Chocolat
- Closer
- Death at a Funeral
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- The Final Destination
- Final Destination 3
- Final Destination 5
- Fool’s Gold
- The Fourth Kind
- Ink Master: Season 3
- Ink Master: Season 4
- Knight Rider 2000
- Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
- Law Abiding Citizen
- The Legend of Zorro
- Life
- Looper
- The Mask of Zorro
- Minority Report
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Premonition
- Sabrina (1995)
- Soul Surfer
- Stepmom
- Stuart Little 2
- Sucker Punch
- Think Like a Man
- Tremors
- We Were Soldiers
- Wild Things
- Wyatt Earp
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN — NETFLIX ANIME
- Kayko and Kokosh — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Lost in Space: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Power of the Dog — NETFLIX FILM
December 2
- Escalona: Season 1
- The Alpinist
- Coyotes — NETFLIX SERIES
- SINGLE ALL THE WAY — NETFLIX FILM
- The Whole Truth — NETFLIX FILM
December 3
- Cobalt Blue — NETFLIX FILM
- Coming Out Colton — NETFLIX SERIES
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Mixtape — NETFLIX FILM
- Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
December 5
- JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
December 6
- David and the Elves — NETFLIX FILM
- Voir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 7
- Centaurworld: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Go Dog Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — NETFLIX COMEDY
December 8
- Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — NETFLIX COMEDY
December 9
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
- Asakusa Kid — NETFLIX FILM
- Bonus Family: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 10
- The Shack
- Anonymously Yours — NETFLIX FILM
- Aranyak — NETFLIX SERIES
- Back to the Outback — NETFLIX FILM
- How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — NETFLIX SERIES
- Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — NETFLIX SERIES
- Still Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM
- Two — NETFLIX FILM
- The Unforgivable — NETFLIX FILM
December 11
- Fast Color
- The Hungry and the Hairy — NETFLIX SERIES
December 12
- JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
December 13
- Eye in the Sky
December 14
- The Future Diary — NETFLIX SERIES
- Russell Howard: Lubricant — NETFLIX COMEDY
- StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — NETFLIX FAMILY
December 15
- Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
- The Challenge: Season 12
- The Challenge: Season 25
- The Giver
- Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
- Masha and the Bear: Season 5
- Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
- Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Hand of God — NETFLIX FILM
- Selling Tampa — NETFLIX SERIES
December 16
- Darkest Hour
- A California Christmas: City Lights — NETFLIX FILM
- A Naija Christmas –– NETFLIX FILM
- Aggretsuko: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 17
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Witcher: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
December 18
- Oldboy
- Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — NETFLIX SERIES
December 19
- What Happened in Oslo — NETFLIX SERIES
December 20
- Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — NETFLIX SERIES
December 21
- Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Grumpy Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
December 22
- Emily in Paris: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
December 23
- Elite Short Stories: Patrick — NETFLIX SERIES
December 24
- 1000 Miles from Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
- Don’t Look Up — NETFLIX FILM
- Minnal Murali — NETFLIX FILM
- The Silent Sea — NETFLIX SERIES
- STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Vicky and Her Mystery — NETFLIX FILM
- Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
December 25
- Single’s Inferno — NETFLIX SERIES
- Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 26
- Lulli — NETFLIX FILM
December 28
- Word Party Presents: Math! — NETFLIX FAMILY
December 29
- Anxious People — NETFLIX SERIES
- Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 30
- Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES
- Hilda and the Mountain King — NETFLIX FILM
December 31
- Cobra Kai: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Lost Daughter — NETFLIX FILM
- Queer Eye: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Stay Close — NETFLIX SERIES
- Seal Team — NETFLIX FILM