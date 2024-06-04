project hail mary book
Photo via Ballantine Books
Everything to know about the release of new sci-fi film, 'Project Hail Mary'

Hollywood has not had Kenough of one actor.
Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn Jenkins
Published: Jun 4, 2024 03:02 pm

Author Andy Weir has had previous success with his books hitting the big screen. The writer previously gained significant popularity for penning the source material for Ridley Scott’s The Martian.

The heavily detailed and researched book was originally self-published on his blog in a serialized format before its popularity earned it distribution. The film follows astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon), who, through tragic circumstances, is stranded on Mars and has to find a way to survive in time for his crew to return and save him. Both the book and the film felt so steeped in reality that it seemed it really could be a true story. 

Weir has kept his track record with sci-fi fare, and soon, his book Project Hail Mary will be adapted for the big screen.

Release date and cast for Project Hail Mary

ryan gosling only god forgives
Photo via Anchor Bay Entertainment

Weir’s book throws its protagonist into not only an unfamiliar world, but one in space. Ryland Grace is a former school teacher who becomes an astronaut, only to wake up from a coma on a desolate space station. He has no memory of how he arrived in this predicament and must piece together his new reality. As his memories return in pieces, he comes to learn his mission and discover who he is as a person. Similar to Watney in The Martian, Grace must rely on his self-preservation and intelligence to get him through this scenario. 

While in its early stages, one actor has already been confirmed for the lead role. Fresh off of his nomination for his role in Barbie, Ryan Gosling will play Grace in the film. While the characters in the film appear sparse, Gosling will be joined by Anatomy of a Fall performer Sandra Hüller in an unspecified role. Hollywood scribe Drew Goddard adapted the screenplay with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller set to direct. The two filmmakers have joined forces in many projects, including Clone High and the 21 Jump Street comedy films. 

This fact may point in the direction of what the tone of Project Hail Mary will be. Weir’s debut novel dealt with serious subjects but still found levity in its pages. The Martian adaptation kept with the trend and made Watney unabashedly funny, even in the face of death. With directors well-practiced in the comedy sphere, Project Hail Mary may head in the same direction. Gosling is equally as practiced with his comedy chops, even if a sequel to The Nice Guys is unlikely. His talent with both dramatic and comedic roles is beyond reproach. Details are still incoming, but per Deadline, viewers can expect Project Hail Mary to hit screens on March 20, 2026.

Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn's passion for television began at a young age, which quickly led her to higher education. Earning a Bachelors in Screenwriting and Playwriting and a Masters in Writing For Television, she can say with confidence that she's knowledgable in many aspects of the entertainment industry as a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. She has spent the past 5 years writing for entertainment beats including horror, franchises, and YA drama.