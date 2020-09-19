Evidence Mounts That A New World Of Warcraft Movie Is In The Works

It might have tanked at the domestic box office after it couldn’t even manage to crack the $50 million mark, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that Warcraft still holds the title of the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time thanks to a global tally of $439 million, a lot of which came from China. Despite this, however, the $160 million production budget meant that the profit margin wasn’t anything to write home about once you factored in marketing costs.

Furthermore, the critics weren’t too kind to the movie, with Warcraft holding a Rotten Tomatoes score of 28%. Audiences took to it a bit better, but still, looking at that domestic haul, it seems not enough people bothered to go check it out in theaters. Given that this is Hollywood, though, no brand with a recognizable name is allowed to sit on the shelf for too long and sure enough, a new World of Warcraft movie is reportedly brewing in development.

We Got This Covered told you about the reboot earlier this week and now, our scoop has been backed up by two trusted insiders. For one, popular tipster Daniel Richtman has shared on his Patreon that a new film is in the works, and journalist Caleb Williams has tweeted that he’s heard the same thing, as you can see below.

#Warcraft in-development. Unknown if director Duncan Jones will return… pic.twitter.com/UTZusTVBDc — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) September 18, 2020

Unfortunately, not much is yet known about what direction this fresh take on the property will head in. However, as Williams mentions above, it’s unclear if Duncan Jones, who helmed the last one will return. It seems unlikely, given the muted reception to Warcraft, but at this stage, it doesn’t seem as if the project is far along enough in the development process to have any confirmed cast or crew.

In any case, all the signs point to a new World of Warcraft movie now taking shape and as soon as we learn more about it, we’ll be sure to let you know.