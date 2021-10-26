Evil Dead Rise Director Confirms Filming Has Finally Wrapped

Fans of the comedic and often bloody Evil Dead franchise are thrilled today after a tweet from filmmaker Lee Cronin announced the official wrap of filming on the series’ upcoming fifth installment.

The Evil Dead premiered in 1981, where fans were first introduced to Ash, the Deadites, and the book of the dead. Evil Dead II followed up in 1987 with the continued story of Ash fighting for his life and making heart-wrenching choices when a vacation with his girlfriend goes terribly wrong. A third film followed in 1993, which took things to a middle-aged nightmare, and the fourth in the franchise was released in 2013 and centered around a new main character, Mia.

A fifth film in the franchise is finally in the works, and fans were nervous that this day might never come. A series of hold-ups happened between 2013 and the present, but you can’t stop the undead. Evil Dead Rise is set to premiere next year, and filming for the project has officially wrapped.

In Evil Dead Rise, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable

The tweet by Cronin can be sen below.

8 months, 1 Covid Lockdown, 6,500 litres of blood, and more memories than my brain can even process. That is a wrap on #EvilDeadRise. Thank you New Zealand, it’s been a blast. Time to head home and cut this beast together. pic.twitter.com/iyah4vEEqL — Lee Cronin (@curleecronin) October 26, 2021

This project took blood (and lots of it), sweat, and tears, and the idea that we haven’t seen the last of Evil Dead yet is a real treat for fans. Now, as Cronin says, it’s time to cut the beast and turn it into one of the movies we’ve all grown to love.

Evil Dead Rise is currently set for an HBO Max release in 2022.