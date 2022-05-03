‘Evil Dead Rise’ Is Going To ‘Knock People’s Socks Off’, Says Sam Raimi

Evil Dead Rise is expected to release on HBO Max sometime this year, much to the delight of horror fans, and the frightening fifth installment is rumored to be almost as terrifying as 2013’s Evil Dead remake. Now, executive producer Sam Raimi is adding fuel to the fire when it comes to these rumors by describing the upcoming horror film as a “terrifying” experience to be had.

While speaking with Slash Film, Raimi touched upon the editing cuts that are being done in post-production for the movie, including several changes being made by director Lee Cronin that Raimi has yet to see — but he promises the final edition is going to fulfill horror fans’ expectations, stating:

I’ve seen a rough cut [of ‘Evil Dead Rise’], a medium fine cut, and a fine cut. There’s probably a few changes that Lee Cronin is making that I haven’t seen, but it’s great. It’s terrifying and it’s going to knock people’s socks off.

The Evil Dead franchise is one of the most memorable horror franchises of the ‘80s, with the original film written and directed by Raimi himself. The popular franchise has spawned several sequels and adaptations, many of which included franchise veteran Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, who serves as an executive producer alongside Raimi for the newest film.

While there are surely still a few months left to go until the film’s release, folks can rest assured that there will be an abundance of blood and violence in the newest installment. In fact, a recent R rating for the movie certainly backs up Raimi’s cryptic comments. Check back here for a future release date for Evil Dead Rise.