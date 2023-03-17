Evil Dead Rise has critics a-buzzing as the film has garnered strong reviews and is currently sitting with a 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score since its world premiere on March 15. Serving as the fifth installment of the Evil Dead series, the film is being praised for its gore, absurdity, and abundant evil acts.

Written and directed by Lee Cronin, Evil Dead Rise follows two estranged sisters as they attempt to reconnect, the only thing making that a little difficult is the demons possessing the bodies of family members and trying to kill one another in gruesome and rather inventive ways. The film has seen an overwhelmingly positive reception with critics spouting nothing but praise for the horror film.

One critic, Lex Briscuso for The Wrap wrote, “Evil Dead Rise doesn’t shy away from what makes the franchise so great: rivers of blood, unrelenting evil wearing familiar faces, and ingenious weaponry in the standing off against the demonic unknown.” Fans of gore horror will be happy to hear this and if you’ve seen the trailer you will have already been aware that the film was going to bring the blood in buckets, with its very own Shining moment as well.

Critics also praised the performances of the actors, particularly Alyssa Sutherland (Ellie) and Lily Sullivan (Beth), with Meagan Navarro writing for Bloody Disgusting “A fantastic pair of leads in Sullivan and Sutherland — especially Sutherland — combined with an endless slew of franchise tributes and unhinged levels of viscera ensure a gruesomely great time at the movies”

For lovers of horror, Evil Dead Rise seems like a no-brainer and you can catch it in theaters from April 21.