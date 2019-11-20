EW Star Wars Covers Bring Three Generations Together

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marks the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, and to commemorate its incoming release, Entertainment Weekly is running an extensive cover story on the movie. As for the covers, specifically, the three collector’s editions each showcase one of the three Star Wars trilogies that make up the whole nine-episode storyline.

Cover 1 spotlights the Prequel Trilogy (The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith), featuring Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Sidious and Darth Maul. Cover 2 then, focuses on the Original Trilogy. Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO, R2D2 and Wicket the Ewok star on this one.

Last but not least, the Sequel Trilogy (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and TROS) is highlighted on cover 3, with the cast of TROS appearing. So, that’s Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, Rose Tico and BB-8. Newcomers Jannah and D-O stand alongside the familiar faces as well.

Seeing the stars of all three trilogies brought together like this reminds you just how much is resting on Rise‘s shoulders. Not only does it have to bring the Sequel Trilogy and its narratives to a climax, but it also has to put a bow on the entire journey that the franchise has gone on ever since Leia sent the droids to Tatooine in A New Hope. I certainly don’t envy J.J. Abrams with the tough job he has in serving up a satisfying ending.

Because inevitably, he won’t be able to please all the fans out there. In fact, the divisive reactions to pretty much all the Disney era Star Wars movies tells us that. But fingers crossed The Rise of Skywalker will manage to satiate many of us and leave us with the feeling that the saga has at least been tied together with some style.