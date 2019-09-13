Ewan McGregor Has Reportedly Met With Marvel For An MCU Role

Ewan McGregor has officially signed on for a return to the Star Wars saga for the first time in nearly 15 years, but it seems he might be hopping over to another Disney-owned franchise as well in the near future.

A new batch of supposed Marvel leaks have come our way via 4Chan, having been reposted on the /r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit. One that’ll catch fans’ attention is that McGregor is one of several big stars to have met with Kevin Feige about potentially joining the MCU at some point down the road.

Whether this is true or not, it’s fun to think about who the Scottish actor could play in the Marvel universe. After all, his knack for accents means he’s able to portray a British or American character, and they could be a hero or villain.

It’s also worth noting that McGregor is about to join the DC universe very shortly in Birds of Prey. Arriving in February 2020, Cathy Yan’s Margot Robbie-fronted movie will feature McGregor as Roman Sionis/Black Mask, the antagonist of the piece. Seeing as he’s playing a supervillain for DC, you might imagine that he might want to flip the script and be a good guy for Marvel.

It’s impossible to narrow it down any further though based on the slight information of this rumor. Marvel Studios is working on countless movies for the next couple of phases, not to mention all those Disney Plus TV shows that are in development, so the possibilities are endless.

In any case, the same rumor points to Feige also meeting with the likes of Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown, Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell and Keanu Reeves for future MCU roles. Several of these names have been come up in various reports before, but this is the first we’ve heard of Ewan McGregor being linked to the franchise and you can bet that the fan casts will begin to pour in now as MCU diehards begin imagining what role the Obi-Wan actor could fill.