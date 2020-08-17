Ewan McGregor Now Has To Split Future Star Wars Royalties Following His Divorce

Despite first shooting to prominence almost a quarter of a century ago in Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting, Ewan McGregor has largely tended to avoid starring in either big budget blockbusters or franchises in general, with the notable exception of his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy that he’s set to reprise in the upcoming Disney Plus limited series.

In fact, even though he’s appeared in sequels to The Da Vinci Code, Nanny McPhee and The Shining, taken top billing in Michael Bay’s The Island and featured in the DCEU, Trainspotting‘s Renton is the only character besides Obi-Wan that he’s played more than once throughout his entire career.

It’s just as well that he hasn’t built a reputation for signing multi-film contracts to star in a series of massive box office hits, because as a result of his recent divorce, the 49 year-old is set to give up half of his royalty payments from Star Wars to his ex-wife, which is no doubt a highly lucrative revenue stream that’s only going to increase whenever the Obi-Wan show finally arrives on Disney Plus.

We shouldn’t feel too bad for him, though, because while he is foregoing future earnings having already given up a $6.5 million home, more than $500,000 in cash and spousal and child support payments of $50,000 a month, the noted motorcycle enthusiast does get to keep 30 vehicles from his extensive collection.

Of course, tales of celebrity divorce settlements are always a source of much curiosity and fascination because it gives us regular folks an insight into how the other half lives, but at least this this one seems to be a whole lot more amicable than the other high-profile split involving an A-lister that continues to dominate the headlines.