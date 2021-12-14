Exclusive: Chloë Grace Moretz talks playing pregnant for the first time in ‘Mother/Android’

Most people will arguably still know Chloë Grace Moretz best for her breakout role as Hit-Girl in Kick-Ass, but that was eleven years ago. The actress turns 25 years old in February of next year, and she’s spent the last while branching out to deliver solid performances across any number of genres.

Whether it’s acclaimed drama The Miseducation of Cameron Post, the atmospheric Suspiria remake, pot-boiling psychological thriller Greta or the bonkers World War II action horror Shadow in the Cloud, the actress is making a real name for herself as a versatile and massively accomplished talent.

This Friday brings the release of Mother/Android on Hulu, the feature-length directorial debut of Mattson Tomlin that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where helpful robots have rebelled against the human race. Speaking exclusively to We Got This Covered, Moretz admits that playing a pregnant woman for the first time took some getting used to.

“I think playing a young mother for the first time… Well, actually the second time, I just remembered that. But for the second time, at least playing pregnant for the first time. It was a really interesting experience. And I think, you know, especially with the relationship that I grew with Mattson, our director, and how personal the story is to his own personal life. It was a whole new depth to the character that I hadn’t felt before. And it was really vulnerable, and really beautiful. And I think we had a really fun time, Algee [Smith] and I.”

Mother/Android might be a sci-fi story with plenty of effects, but it never loses focus on a core narrative that sees Moretz’s Georgia trying to find a save haven for her unborn child. The film comes to Hulu on Friday, so be sure to check back later this week for our interviews with Moretz, co-stars Algee Smith and Raúl Castillo, along with writer/director Mattson Tomlin.