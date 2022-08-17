Exhausted film fans reveal the movies they couldn’t bring themselves to finish

While there are a huge number of cinephiles out there who power through to the end credits whatever the cost, such is their determination to see each and every movie they watch right to the bitter end, plenty of other viewers aren’t quite as keen to waste their time on something they don’t enjoy.

In defense of the latter camp, there are few things worse than sitting down, kicking back, and relaxing with a film after a long, hard day, only to discover that it sucks and you’ve made a huge mistake by pressing play. That’s pretty much the basis of the latest discussion to sweep the forums of Reddit, and you may be surprised by some of the titles that come up.

Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci proved to be polarizing, but there’s a morbid fascination that comes attached to almost every Jared Leto performance, so we’d feel confident in saying a lot of folks hung around until the credits came up just to see the method madman’s latest descent into prosthetic scenery-chewing chaos.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet turned out to be the worst-reviewed effort of the esteemed filmmaker’s career on Rotten Tomatoes, and technically you could turn it off around the halfway mark and have a good idea of the plot, given that it doubles back on itself in an orgy of muffled sound design and leaden exposition.

George Lucas’ THX 1138 is another one that gets several mentions, while Sylvester Stallone’s Judge Dredd, Ben Stiller’s The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and even the beloved duo of Deadpool and The Greatest Showman starring best of frenemies Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman make an appearance, just to give you a taste of the wide-ranging opinions on offer.