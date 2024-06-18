‘Extraction 3′ release window, trailer, cast, and more

The much-anticipated third installment of the Extraction film series is officially in development. Thankfully, Chris Hemsworth will be returning to reprise his role as Tyler Rake, the relentless black ops mercenary. This time, fans are expecting a whole new set of insane challenges.

Based on Ande Parks’ graphic novel Ciudad, the first two films garnered massive viewership, making Extraction one of Netflix’s biggest successes to date. With a viewership of over 270 million globally, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down.

Image via Netflix

The buzz around Extraction 3 has been pretty intense, and it’s now officially confirmed. During Netflix’s Tudum: A Global Fan Event, returning director Sam Hargrave announced that the third movie is in the early stages of development. While there’s no confirmed release date yet, the news alone has set fans’ hearts racing.

If you follow the franchise’s releases, you’ll notice there was a three-year gap between the first movie, released in April 2020, and the sequel, which dropped on June 16, 2023. If Netflix follows this pattern, we might expect Extraction 3 to hit our screens sometime in 2026. However, there’s always hope for an earlier release, possibly in early summer 2025.

Extraction 3’s cast: Who’s coming back?



Photo via IMDb

Except there’s an unexpected change that may require a recast actor, the confirmation of Extraction 3 mandates that Chris Hemsworth (as Tyler Rake) will be back without a doubt. He will star alongside Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Khan, Tyler’s loyal partner. Speculation has also spread about other potential cast members including Olga Kurylenko, who might reprise her role as Rake’s ex-wife Mia.

Furthermore, there’s Idris Elba, who played the mysterious operative Alcott, and who’s rumored to lead an Extraction spin-off. So far, these are the names that are highly likely to join the action in the third film. Their characters added depth and intrigue to the sequel, and their return would undoubtedly elevate the upcoming movie.

What to expect from Extraction 3

Cr. Jasin Boland/Netflix © 2023

Overall, Tyler’s journey has been one of survival and redemption. While there aren’t any specific plot details for Extraction 3 available, the third movie is likely to make waves like its forerunners. Fans are hoping that the upcoming installment will shed some more light on Alcott’s enigmatic boss, raising questions about whether this character will be an ally or antagonist.

We can also expect a formidable new character, potentially rivaling Rake, although these castings remain undecided. The franchise is also looking to maintain the same level of emotional depth as of the second film, so we can expect a script that builds on Hemsworth’s character’s motivation.

Nonetheless, while we await a concrete release date, the anticipation continues to build. In the meantime, fans can rewatch the first two movies and speculate on the thrilling adventures that lie ahead. Some more action from Tyler Rake is underway.

