Extraction Director Teases Action-Packed Sequel, Will Shoot This Fall

Becoming the most-watched original movie in the history of the world’s biggest streaming service is an impressive feat, especially for a relatively straightforward actioner from a first-time director.

Sam Hargrave announced himself as the latest stuntman-turned-filmmaker to make a huge impact when Extraction exploded onto Netflix in April of last year, drawing in a massive 99 million viewers in the first four weeks it was available. The plot was about as formulaic and by the numbers as you’d expect from an action movie produced by the company, but the set pieces were nothing short of incredible. Hargrave’s dynamic camerawork and expert choreography instantly marked him out as a talent to keep an eye on, while Chris Hemsworth was more than game to put himself through the wringer as no-nonsense protagonist Tyler Rake.

Inevitably, a sequel was announced shortly after, but producers the Russo brothers have since revealed that the plan is for Extraction to launch an entire shared universe that will tell stories from multiple perspectives and points of view. Plot details and the like remain scarce, but in a recent interview, Hargrave confirmed that they still intend to shoot the second installment later this year, with Joe Russo currently working on the script.

“That’s still the case, COVID-pending. That’s kind of everyone’s little caveat right now, but we’re moving forward on it as if we’re shooting in the fall. Joe Russo is still finalizing the script. We’re all excited to read it. I’ve read different iterations, but I’m excited to read what he turns in. We’re all looking forward to getting back in the saddle and hopefully bringing another action-packed adventure in the Extraction universe.”

Hargrave also offered up some new details about the potential shared universe, and while it sounds as though he’s game to remain involved for a while yet, he’d be just as happy to pass the baton onto other directors to take the mythology in new directions.

“So, as far as my personal involvement, I would like to be as involved as possible but I also don’t want to be greedy. There’s a lot of other super talented filmmakers out there who would have very unique visions and would bring something new and fresh to the franchise that I would be excited to see as a fan. Hopefully we get to do the second one with all the same team and really establish the franchise, if you will. But from there I would love to see, as a fan of cinema, other young directors who, again, can push the level of action.”

Netflix spent the majority of 2020 releasing original projects with multi-film potential, and there are many more on the way, but Extraction‘s Tyler Rake has already set out his stall as the platform’s marquee action hero, and with multiple further adventures in the works, the property could well end up as the streamer’s premiere franchise, too.