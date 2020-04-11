Ezra Miller Incident Has Reportedly Killed His Career And The Flash Movie

Last week, a startling video hit the web showing the Flash star Ezra Miller apparently choking a female fan in some kind of physical confrontation. Though there was initially some confusion about the incident, it was later confirmed that this was a “serious altercation” that occurred at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland where a drunken Miller had to be escorted off the premises after being pestered by some “quite pushy” fans who led him to lash out.

This has caused Miller’s reputation to plummet, with many people calling on Warner Bros. to drop him not only from his role as Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts franchise but also as Barry Allen in The Flash. When it comes to the latter, new rumors are pointing to the studio maybe listening to the fans on this one. But cutting Miller out might not just mean a new Flash, but the death of the entire project.

At least, that’s what Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph is claiming. In her latest video, the insider suggested that WB is going to pull the plug on the long-suffering Flash movie, following the blowback against Miller’s inebriated actions.

Here’s how she put it:

“As I told you yesterday, and as a couple of people reported today, I told you first, [it] looks like Ezra Miller not only killed his own career but The Flash movie.”

The other reports Randolph refers to are from The Lords of the Long Box YouTube channel and scoopster Mikey Sutton, who released similar info to the above statement. And if true, this would be a big blow to all fans of the Scarlet Speedster who’ve been patiently waiting for the studio to pull a Flash film together.

After all, it’s been in the works for years now, with various directors coming and going due to “creative differences.” Interestingly, one of them, John Francis Daley, tweeted that exact phrase the day the video of Miller’s incident went viral, which heavily suggests that he was the reason filmmakers kept exiting the production.

Obviously, this is far from official yet and WB could change their minds if the controversy calms down. In fact, WGTC has heard that instead of cancelling the project, they may just introduce Wally West and shift the focus to him while writing Barry Allen out of the franchise. Regardless of what happens, there’s clearly a lot of uncertainty in the air right now, but if one thing’s for certain, it’s that Ezra Miller probably won’t be the Flash for much longer.