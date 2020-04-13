Ezra Miller Reportedly Trying To Convince WB To Let Him Stay On As The Flash

It looks increasingly likely that Warner Bros. and Ezra Miller will soon be going their separate ways.

Last week, footage of the Justice League and Flash star hit the web and showed him choking a fan at a bar and pushing her towards the ground. We kid you not.

There was initially some confusion over whether the whole thing was a joke or not, but it’s since been confirmed that it was indeed a serious altercation and Miller had to be escorted out of the establishment. Warner Bros. has yet to issue an official statement, and ditto for the actor, but it seems the two parties are having some very serious discussions about what comes next and where they go from here.

Zack Snyder Shares Tons Of New Justice League Snyder Cut Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max, the Guardians will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and Ahsoka will be in The Mandalorian season 2, all of which were correct – Miller is now talking with Warner Bros. and trying to convince them to let him stay on board as the DCEU’s Flash. Apparently, the studio are more inclined to have him written out of the franchise and shift the focus over to Wally West and have him be the cinematic universe’s primary speedster, but Ezra wants to hold onto the role and stick around for a while longer.

Whether he’ll be able to sway them or not remains to be seen, and from what we understand, things can still go either way. But from what we’ve heard from our own sources, and everything that’s being said on the internet from various scoopsters and industry insiders, it certainly don’t sound too good for the Flash star right now and as soon as we learn more on what the future holds for him, we’ll be sure to let you know.