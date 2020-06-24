Ezra Miller Reportedly Not Guaranteed To Return For The Flash

Despite originally being announced as far back as October 2014, there’s been very little movement on The Flash since then, with the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut remaining mired in development hell as countless writers and directors boarded the project, only to eventually walk away.

However, The Flash was given a huge boost this week when it was announced that Michael Keaton had entered talks with Warner Bros. to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time in nearly 30 years to play a big part in the movie, which also confirmed that fourth and current director Andy Muschietti was still planning to adapt the Flashpoint comic book arc.

Along with the confirmation that Ray Fisher’s Cyborg would also be making his return to the DCEU to lend support, it appeared as though The Flash was finally starting to gather some momentum for the first time in a long time, even though most of the attention was focused on Keaton and the potential of the veteran actor filling a role similar to that of the MCU’s Nick Fury.

That being said, the shadow of Ezra Miller’s recent incident where he choked out a fan still looms large, with fans petitioning to have the Fantastic Beasts star removed from the role, while there’ve also been reports that the studio are planning on making the movie with or without his involvement.

The news of Keaton’s casting arrived without any mention of Miller, leading many people to speculate that the 27 year-old is still set to play Barry Allen, but noted insider Grace Randolph, who has a reliably solid track record when it comes to DCEU-related scoops, has claimed that it’s far from a sure thing.

“We will see if they keep Ezra Miller. The jury, apparently, is still out on that. But Ezra Miller is a big stumbling block.”

All of the publicity surrounding Michael Keaton’s impending return has certainly shifted the focus away from Miller’s transgressions, so for now, we’ll just have to wait and see if he’s still set to be the leading man as more and more pieces for The Flash continue to fall into place over the coming months.