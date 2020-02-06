Ezra Miller Reportedly Pushing For Cyborg To Appear In The Flash

There were big plans for Cyborg in the DCEU once upon a time. Remember when Warner Bros. had a solo film lined up for him in 2020? In some alternate universe out there, DC fans are gearing up for its arrival in theaters in April. Meanwhile, in this one, it’s been looking increasingly unlikely that Ray Fisher will appear as Victor Stone again in the franchise. That said, one of his fellow Justice Leaguers is apparently trying their hardest to get him a new gig.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who said Diana will have her Golden Eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984 and that Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis,” both of which are now confirmed – that Ezra Miller is pushing to get Fisher back for a role in The Flash. We’ve heard that it was widely assumed behind the scenes that Cyborg wouldn’t return to the DCEU, with WB having no interest in doing more with the character. However, this has now changed as his old co-star Miller is fighting hard to get Fisher a part in his own solo movie.

Justice League Gallery 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Along with Miller and Momoa, Fisher debuted as Cyborg for a brief cameo in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, before returning in a major way in Justice League. Under Zack Snyder’s original vision, this would have just been the beginning of an epic multi-picture saga. As we all know, though, DC changed tracks, removed Snyder from JL and focused more on individual sub-franchises rather than grand crossovers.

The Justice League cast are known to have a close camaraderie, however, with most of them joining in on the campaign to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut back in November. So, it’s no surprise to hear that Miller’s still got his pal’s back and is hoping to work with him again on The Flash. Considering this news, it also makes you wonder whether Miller is responsible for name-dropping Cyborg during his brief cameo on The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover (see above). Was he trying to remind fans that Victor is still out there? Perhaps.