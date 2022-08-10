Ezra Miller reportedly shot additional scenes for ‘The Flash’ amidst legal troubles

Despite the budget cuts at Warner Bros. that have seen DC Films scrap some of its upcoming projects, The Flash is still on the way and a new report suggests that titular star Ezra Miller has been hard at work despite their legal controversies.

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter claims that Miller was present for additional photography over the summer which would seemingly coincide with the laundry list of controversies that the star has recently been involved in.

The report doesn’t explicitly outline which dates Miller was present on set, simply that it took place over the summer and took place prior to their recent burglary charge which became their third arrest this year.

Continuing, the report says that all signs indicate The Flash will keep its June 2023 release date. They also mention that the movie has been testing well with audiences despite the personal issues of its star.

The aforementioned burglary charge was handed out on Aug. 7 in Vermont after the star allegedly stole alcohol back in early May. While this is the latest, it is far from the first legal issue that Miller has been involved with in 2022.

Miller was arrested twice earlier this year in Hawaii and has also been accused of grooming, however, the alleged victim recently came out and denied these accusations.

Still, with all of this controversy surrounding the star and the outcry from fans to act, Warner Bros. has not made any plans to remove them from The Flash or cancel the release of the film entirely.