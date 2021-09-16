Ezra Miller Reportedly Signed On For 3 Flash Films

Ezra Miller is reportedly signed on to star in two additional Flash films following the debut of the hero’s first standalone film in 2022.



According to a report from GiantFreakinRobot, a “trusted and proven source” confirmed the 2022 film will be the first of a trilogy starring Ezra Miller and will focus on the Flashpoint storyline from the comics in which Barry Allen uses his time travel abilities to stop the murder of his mother. A decision with the potential for vast unintended consequences that Allen will have to deal with.



The Flash will also be the final performance for Ben Affleck as Batman as well as a return to the character for Michael Keaton, who first played Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film. With time travel playing such a central role in the narrative, Keaton will presumably play an older, more seasoned version of the caped crusader than Affleck.

The Flash Director Reveals New Look At Barry's Revamped Costume 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Miller has thus far played the Flash in three films including Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and both versions of the Justice League film as well as David Ayer’s Suicide Squad and a cameo in the CW’s Arrow series.



With Zack Snyder’s original vision for the DC Extended Universe all but dead at this point, it remains to be seen how Warner Bros. will move forward with other DC films like the sequel to James Wan’s Aquaman which will also release next year, but Miller’s reported deal for a Flash trilogy may be the first glimpse of what will hopefully be a more coherent universe for DC’s heroes from here on out.