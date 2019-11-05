Ezra Miller Says He’s Still Doing The Flash Movie

As much as I’d like to see a big budget movie spotlighting the Flash, I’ve had no choice but to file it under “I’ll believe it when I see it.” After already witnessing several directors abandon the project and Warner Bros. scrapping plans for a Flashpoint adaptation, how could you blame either myself or anyone else subscribing to that school of thought for being pessimistic?

Still, a glimmer of hope remains, as Andy Muschietti is now on board as the latest director to helm the flick. After seeing how he handled the two IT films (well, mostly the first one), this gives me a renewed confidence in the endeavor.

Believe it or not, Ezra Miller still appears to be our silver screen Scarlet Speedster, too, as these recent comments seemingly confirm:

“Well, I’ll tell you the ones that I can tell you about because they’re absolutely confirmed are Fantastic Beasts 3, The Flash movie, I’m making more music with ‘Sons of an Illustrious Father’ – the band I’m in – and I’m also making some music on my own which will be sort of a new project, a solo project.”

Given how Fantastic Beasts 3 will likely shoot for six months beginning in the spring of 2020, The Flash may not go in front of cameras until late 2020 at the earliest. If that’s the case, then maybe a 2022 release date can be targeted, as it could stand alongside Aquaman 2 that year.

Getting back to how Muschietti directed IT, some fans are thinking The Flash may have horror elements incorporated into it. Here’s how the man himself responded to such assumptions:

“An element of horror? I don’t think so. What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it. The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story.”

Those words don’t surprise me, as actors and directors are perfectly capable of branching out into different genres, lest we forget how both Aquaman and Shazam were brought to us by guys who’d previously done stuff like The Conjuring, Saw and Annabelle: Creation. That said, I’m sure The Flash is in good hands.