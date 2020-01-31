Every Dead MCU Character Set To Return In Phase 4

Killing and then resurrecting important characters is a time-honored tradition for comic books and it looks like comic book movies will finally be embracing this trend as well. Fans saw many of the most beloved MCU heroes die and then come back to life in Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel Avengers: Endgame, only for mainstay heroes Iron Man and Black Widow to die for good in the latter film. Or did they?

Marvel recently promised to give fans more of their favorite characters throughout their Phase 4 plans, with Black Widow and The Eternals set for spring and fall of 2020 respectively. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder are also due in February, May, and November of 2021, in that order. But that’s not all.

Marvel’s TV branch will feature even more classic characters, too, with shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision premiering in 2020 and Loki and Hawkeye dropping next year. Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk will also be getting their own series, but it’s unclear when they might debut.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Among all these projects though, we’ll also get to see more of some of the heroes who perished across Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Of course, not all will be brought back from the dead, as Widow will appear in her own movie set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War as she confronts her inner demons and bloodstained past. Iron Man has also been rumored to make a posthumous appearance in the flick, meaning fans will get one last chance to see Mr. Stark on the big screen.

Meanwhile, the specifics of Vision’s return have yet to be explained, but WandaVision has been confirmed to be set after Avengers: Endgame and we know that he’ll be appearing in the show – somehow. And assuming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 makes it into Phase 4, we’ll also see the 2014 version of Gamora return, after she’s been confirmed to still be alive even after Stark’s snap that wiped out Thanos and his forces.

Tell us, though, which MCU character mentioned here are you most excited to see more of? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.