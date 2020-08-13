It may have taken the Marvel Cinematic Universe 20 movies to finally get around to having a female title character in Ant-Man and the Wasp, with Captain Marvel delivering their first solo adventure headlined by a woman immediately after, but with the future of the franchise set to drastically increase the focus on diversity and representation, there will no doubt be many more to come.

Of course, the MCU’s eventual return to our screens will put Black Widow front and center in her long-awaited standalone outing, with Captain Marvel 2 also set for July 2022, and that’s without mentioning Natalie Portman wielding the power of Mjolnir in Love and Thunder, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel getting their own Disney Plus shows and Kate Bishop being primed to take over from Clint Barton in Hawkeye.

The franchise already demonstrated the huge number of major female characters they had at their disposal in Avengers: Endgame when they all teamed up to offer Spider-Man some assistance in the battle against Thanos, and despite the moment feeling more than a little forced and on-the-nose, there’s nonetheless been rumors of an A-Force spinoff happening somewhere down the line.

Having been killed off earlier in the movie, Black Widow was the glaring omission from the lineup of female Avengers, but some new fan art has now remedied that fact, and you can check it out below.

New Fan Art Adds Black Widow To Avengers: Endgame's A-Force Moment

It felt a little ironic that the MCU’s most prominent and popular female hero was absent from Avengers: Endgame‘s big team-up after Black Widow had been such an important part of the series for close to a decade, but with her solo movie still tentatively scheduled to arrive in November, it won’t be long before fans get their chance to say goodbye to someone who’d been one of the most vital cogs in the machine since the early days of Phase One.