Here’s How Pennywise Actor Bill Skarsgard Could Look As The Batman’s Joker

Given that the character has no definitive origin story and has deliberately remained an enigma, the Joker is capable of being updated and reinvented in both the pages of comic books and on the big screen however the person in charge at the time sees fit. We’ve seen the Clown Prince of Crime multiple times in live action already, but with Batman getting rebooted once again, it seems likely that his arch-nemesis won’t be too far behind.

Todd Phillips’ Joker earned over a billion dollars at the box office and saw Joaquin Phoenix win the Academy Award for Best Actor, making him the second person to have played the role to land Oscar gold following Heath Ledger’s iconic turn in The Dark Knight a decade earlier. Whoever ends up becoming the next person to inherit the mantle has some pretty big clown shoes to fill, and hopefully they’ll fare much better than Jared Leto did in Suicide Squad, with his take on the character already erased from the history books.

There’s already been plenty of speculation that the Joker will be appearing at some point during the planned trilogy for Matt Reeves’ and Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader, with rumors that he could be teased as early as The Batman, and now Instagram user Will Gray has created fan art that shows how It’s Bill Skarsgard could look as the legendary villain.

New Fan Art Shows Pennywise Actor As The Joker To Robert Pattinson's Batman

Skarsgard has already proven more than capable of being able to play a creepy and terrifying clown, and with The Batman focusing on the title character’s second year as a costumed vigilante, the 29 year-old Swedish actor is definitely in the age range the studio would be looking for if the Joker is indeed part of their plans for the future.

Tell us, though, would you like to see him take the role in a future DC movie? Sound off down below with your thoughts.