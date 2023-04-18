Fan-casting Chris Pratt in another popular franchise unsurprisingly yields the same results

Oh, Chris Pratt, what are we going to do with you? Rightly or wrongly, the actor seems to be a candidate for every franchise under the sun, and those he joins get promptly Pratt-ed up. At some point, you simply don’t see Peter Quill, Owen Grady, Emmet Brickowski, or Mario on the screen anymore; you just see Pratt messing up the plan to kill Thanos, father velociraptors, foil the plans of Will Ferrell, and trek across the Mushroom Kingdom.

And if one particular fan-caster has their way, we just may end up living in a world where we’ll also see him deliver a series of haymakers to the nether regions of his opponents, but according to the Twitter masses, that’s not a world we should hold our breath for.

Would you be excited or disappointed if Chris Pratt plays Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2? pic.twitter.com/qI9gSlFN0n — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 17, 2023

Putting aside the fact that joining the sequel of a nonsensical bloodbath in 2021’s Mortal Kombat would be a bold strategy on Pratt’s part, folks simply weren’t all that sold on the idea of the Terminal List star suiting up as Johnny Cage in such a sequel, if for no other reason than fan-casting him is too easy of a stunt these days.

Most of Cage's moves are kicks, I've never seen Pratt throw a kick so I'd say disappointed. I'd rather see somone with actual martial arts experince vs someone who just resembles a character — Mmerch80 (@mmerch80) April 17, 2023

Disappointed, because he’s the “Go-to” guy for almost everything. No hate on Pratt AT ALL. — Josué Aguilar (@JosueLovesMovie) April 17, 2023

I need a Chris Pratt break. Let's give other actors opportunities to do things. — Adam Droge (@AdamDroge) April 18, 2023

Others began shouting out alternative suggestions, with Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion star Glen Powell being among the most popular choices, and, frankly, for good reason.

Glen Powell is the best fancast I've seen https://t.co/zGG7khz11G — Orchestra Eclipse 🎶 (@O_EclipseYT) April 17, 2023

The Pratt bus wasn’t totally deflated, however, as a few users gladly signed off on the idea, however unceremoniously.

Excited because I feel like he fits the character — Savage Detective (@M21jeremy) April 17, 2023

Excited! Lets make it happen! — PaTT #RenewFinalSpace (@Branion7651) April 18, 2023

Indeed, we’ll place our bets for Booster Gold long before Johnny Cage, but weirder things have happened. If we do end up seeing Pratt shore up the defenses of Earthrealm in the cockiest manner possible, we’ll roll with it.

Elsewhere, Pratt’s set to lead an emotional MCU swansong next month in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which releases to theaters on May 5.