Fan edit gives ‘Shang-Chi’ bus fight the ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ treatment

Thor: Ragnarok is a fan favorite MCU movie for a variety of different reasons, but one of the main drivers for this is its fun and upbeat soundtrack. The tone and visuals in Ragnarok are more playful than a lot of other films in the universe so one fan took it upon themself to clash the two together.

In a clip shared to the Marvel Studios Reddit, user IronSPIDER brought together Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings with Thor: Ragnarok by layering one of the film’s key songs over Shang-Chi’s impressive bus fight scene.

Surprisingly, “Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin fits perfectly over this high pace action sequence, though it provides a very different vibe to what was present in the theatrical cut of the film.

MCU fans will recognize the track from Thor: Ragnarok’s opening scene along with a ton of the promotional material before its release.

In the theatrical release of Shang-Chi, the scene boasts the instrumental version of Run It by DJ Snake alongside Rick Ross and Rich Brian, offering a much tenser feeling.

MCU fans who haven’t seen Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings or Thor: Ragnarok can watch both films now on Disney Plus.