Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had plenty of carnage, including the death of multiple popular characters. Still, one MCU fan has taken it upon themselves to make one death even more violent.

The methods in which Scarlett Witch dismantled the multiverse Illuminati were creative and violent to the core but were likely held back due to the film’s PG-13 rating. Now, the gloves are off and creator ActiveSufi has shared how Black Bolt’s death could have looked if the film was instead rated R.

In this clip Bolt suffers the same fate — having his mouth erased and being so shocked that he speaks, blowing out the brains in his own skull. In this case, things aren’t simply contained to the hero’s mask, his whole head comes off.

Continuing the clip, things take a lighter mood with Wanda donning a toothy grin and Mr. Fantastic embracing his inner Jim Halpert.

While this version is significantly more graphic, the original still holds the same impact, being one of the most confronting deaths in the MCU.

The fates of Bolt’s fellow Illuminati members were no less rough either. Fans who missed out on watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters now have their shot at seeing it from the comfort of their homes on Disney Plus.

ActiveSufi has plenty of other edits to check out from Marvel films. These can be found on YouTube here.

Doctor Strange 2 is available to purchase digitally now. The movie is set to get a physical release in July.