Fan Favorite Netflix Series Ending With A Movie After Being Canceled

We could be in the early throes of a new Netflix phenomenon, where shows that don’t get renewed for any more seasons of television still get the opportunity to wrap up their stories in a feature film instead.

Cult favorite martial arts series Wu Assassins hasn’t been handed a Season 2 order since premiering in August 2019, but movie Fistful of Vengeance shot in Thailand earlier this year, and it looks as though we can now add popular historical epic The Last Kingdom to the list.

It was confirmed back in April that the upcoming fifth season would be the last, but Deadline are reporting that Alexander Dreymon’s Uhtred and the rest of the gang will be returning for two-hour bonus film Seven Kings Must Die, which is set to film early next year before the last ten episodes of the main show drop on streaming.

The Last Kingdom originally began life as a BBC original before being picked up for exclusive distribution by Netflix from Season 3 onward, where it’s gone on to cultivate a sizeable fanbase. After being left distraught by the news Season 5 was the end of the line, they’ve now got a reason to be cheerful about the existence of Seven Kings Must Die.