A Fan Favorite Has Reportedly Been Confirmed For Thor: Love And Thunder

After how much of a blast Thor: Ragnarok turned out to be, hopes are high for Thor: Love and Thunder, seeing as it’s reuniting the same team. That’d be director Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Fingers crossed it’ll end up even better than its predecessor, though, as it’s adding in exciting new elements, too, such as Natalie Portman returning to the MCU as Jane Foster, but this time being the one to wield Mjolnir.

What’s more, Love and Thunder looks set to finally introduce someone fans have been wanting to see on the big screen for a long time now, as FandomWire is reporting that Beta Ray Bill is due to make his MCU debut in the upcoming movie. The arrival of this news now is intriguing, as Christian Bale was just announced to be in talks to join Waititi’s film in an undisclosed role. Fans have theorized that he could be in the running for Bill, too, though that remains to be confirmed.

In fact, the outlet even notes that they haven’t heard any information explicitly linking Bale to the character, just that their sources are telling them Bill will indeed appear. And though many have suspected he’d turn up for a while now, it’s certainly nice to have some confirmation. After all, it’s about time.

Here's How Christian Bale Could Look As Thor: Love And Thunder's Villain 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The horse-headed Korbinite got a nod in the form of a statue on Sakaar in Ragnarok, with his usual weapon, Stormbreaker, being created in Avengers: Infinity War. With these seeds already sown, then, now’s a good time to finally deliver the worthy alien himself.

The only thing is that Love and Thunder is becoming a pretty crowded movie. You have Jane’s superhero origin, presumably a rekindling of her romance with Thor, Valkyrie looking for a wife to be her queen, possibly Bale’s plotline if he’s not playing Bill and Bill himself. That’s a lot of threads for Waititi to keep a hold of, but then again, he did manage to steer Ragnarok in the right direction when that could easily have gotten out of hand, so we have faith that he’ll do the same in Thor: Love and Thunder.