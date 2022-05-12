Beloved fan favorite character set to return for ‘Scream 6’

After the release of Scream 5 in January and its near-immediate success, a sequel was announced very quickly after its premiere.

With returning cast members including Jenna Ortega, Courtney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, Scream 6 is already slated to be a star-studded movie. What fans weren’t expecting was the return of Scream 4 character, Kirby, played by Hayden Panettiere.

Panettiere, most known for her roles in shows like Nashville and Heroes, as well as films like Bring It On: All or Nothing, is officially back for Scream 6, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Not much is known about what her character will be doing or how big of a part she’ll be playing, but it will definitely be interesting considering the last time we saw her was in 2011, as the best friend to Scream 4‘s killer, Jill.

However, she proved to be more than just a best friend archetype by the end of her movie in actually surviving with just a near-death scene rather than actually dying. She became a fan favorite due to her quick quips and excitement over horror movies, much like fans of Scream itself.

While the plot of Scream 6 is being kept secret, we do know that it will follow the survivors of the reboot as they attempt to start fresh away from Woodsboro, thanks to a statement from Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures who worked on the reboot and are currently working on the sequel.

Scream 6 is set to start principal photography this summer with a shoot date (hopefully) soon to follow.