Fan Poster Imagines A Potential Battle Between Spider-Man, Doc Ock, and Green Goblin during Spider-Man: No Way Home

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home’s first trailer dropped fans have been active crafting not only theories but also art to reflect what could potentially happen during the film.

One creation shared on social media by graphic designer Pabloruizzx shows off how a battle between Spider-Man and two of his foes Doc Ock and The Green Goblin thanks to the multiverse within the upcoming film.

The artwork stars Tom Holland’s Spider-Man who we know is the star of this upcoming No Way Home movie, but also Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock who has been confirmed thanks to the trailer, as one of the movie’s main villains.

As of yet, we don’t know for certain whether the Green Goblin that was teased during the trailer will in fact be the Willem Dafoe version that is present in this artwork, but it is likely, and if this creation is anything to go by it would fit perfectly.

The designer has done quite a few Marvel and DC-inspired creations which you can check out on their Instagram, and some of the best have come from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home still a while in the distance there is sure to be plenty more of these impressive creations forged in the build-up as we learn more about the film and its multiversal plot.

The next addition to the Spider-Man series will hit theatres on December 17, 2021.