Fangoria Studios developing ‘Medusa’ horror movie

In news that makes total and complete sense when you think about it, Fangoria Studios have announced that Anna Chazelle is set to write, direct and executive produce a horror movie revolving around Medusa.

One of the most famous parts of Greek mythology, Medusa is one of the three terrifying Gorgons, boasting snakes for hair and a gaze that instantly turns anyone unfortunate enough to make eye contact into stone. If anything, it’s a shock that nobody’s ever thought to utilize the creature of the antagonist of a frightening genre film before, but we’re totally here for it.

Interestingly, the Medusa movie will retain its period trappings and take place in ancient Greece as opposed to a modern-day setting as per Deadline, and the prospect of a mythological and most likely hard R-rated horror with a cast of unfortunate characters being stalked and terrified by a deadly beast sounds awesome on paper.

Chazelle is the sister of Academy Award-winning Whiplash and La La Land filmmaker Damien, but she’s been making her own mark in the industry after helming acclaimed short films The Pitch and Narrow, while she’s also working on Elmore Leonard adaptation Anemone. The last time we saw Medusa in a major Hollywood production she was being defeated by Logan Lerman and his iPod in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, but it’s safe to say the horror-driven adaptation will be an altogether different animal.