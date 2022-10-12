Fans absolutely will not stand for criticism of a beloved festive favorite

With the festivities right around the corner (yes, we are aware that it’s still October), social media has chosen violence and criticized beloved festive favorite How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The 2000 adaptation of the 1966 animated film stars comedy genius Jim Carrey under extraordinarily heavy makeup in the titular role. Despite mixed reviews it was a box office success and has since gone on to be a fixture of Christmas programming. But it seems not everyone is feeling the spirit of the season.

The heated discussion started when Twitter user TealtheTetrapod posted a meme saying How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a cinematic disaster on par with 1993’s live-action Super Mario Bros. Naturally, fans of Carrey’s movie immediately came to the rescue.

I made a mind blowing discovery pic.twitter.com/0wbp98LSqV — Teal (@TealtheTetrapod) October 10, 2022

One user humorously argued that you can’t hate on this movie as Jim Carrey went through intense CIA training to get into the Grinch mindset:

Jim Carrey didn't go through CIA training in order to be the Grinch for you to speak about it like this. https://t.co/8D3M4kA0dg — Nipah 🐣 (@NipahDUBS) October 11, 2022

Other users commented on the last part of the tweet, touting Jim Carrey’s Grinch as the superior take on the beloved Christmas villain, one user claiming it is “objectively the best version out there”, with another defending the live-action movie as being “far superior than the Illumination movie.”

DISASTROUS?? live action Grinch is objectively the best version out there and i will die on this hill. https://t.co/dmRklXr3Dk — nikki • 💙💛 (@nahnahnikki) October 11, 2022

Funnily enough, the live-action The Grinch is far superior than the Illumination movie. https://t.co/zqfk0rzFmu — 🐺🎃🌕 Wolfgang: #CN30/#Weretober (by WMatt™) (@TheWM4tt) October 11, 2022

Some users didn’t stand for the slander altogether, ending the controversial tweet with a simple gif that speaks for itself:

Jim Carrey’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas can be streamed on Netflix, but if you want to compare it to the most recent take on Dr. Seuss’ green-eyed monster you’ll have to wait for the December release of The Mean One.