Fans Are Accusing Avengers: Endgame Of Copying A DC Animated Movie

The superhero genre has become so ubiquitous that the standard tropes of the genre are becoming increasingly difficult to put a fresh spin on, when all of the major plot and story beats have been seen and done before. There’s always a sense of uniformity and familiarity seeping through the various big screen adaptations, and the long-running rivalry between Marvel and DC will next pit the comic book companies against each other to see who can create the better live-action multiverse.

Both shared superhero universes have a loyal army of supporters who’ll defend them at every turn, but in terms of quantity and quality it can’t be denied the Marvel Cinematic Universe holds the edge. The DCEU has definitely improved considerably over the last several years having initially struggled to settle on a consistent creative direction, while both mythologies have plenty of positives and negatives, but the tribalism rooted in each camp shows no signs of disappearing anytime soon.

A few months ago, DCEU fans were accusing Avengers: Endgame of directly lifting a scene from David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, which didn’t hold up to much scrutiny on examination. Undeterred, the latest allegations of plagiarism are once again being pointed at the highest-grossing movie in history, this time for copying many moments directly from 2009 animation Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, which you can check out below.

Exactly bro !! And real talk They were built on jacking shit. Out the gate! But people like to use nicer terms for it like “inspired”. 😂 — Siccness™️ (@Siccness4) November 29, 2020

I fucking knew it This scene always looked familiar to me — The Collector⚒️ (@TheCollector198) November 29, 2020

Imagine the story boards to the marvel movies is just photos of dc animated movies lol — iBugu (@i_bugu) November 29, 2020

This is crazy — Alessandro Zoro (@AlessZoro) November 29, 2020

Hard to argue with that, shot for shot its pretty close — Christopher Charters (@djcharters) November 29, 2020

Let’s find some other moments they stole from the animated — iBugu (@i_bugu) November 29, 2020

Holy cinematic thievery, Batman! — Chad (@ChadDaBear90) November 29, 2020

They jacked the whole story arc from Zack Snyder since Civil War. All the JL shit that was gonna happen in the 2 movies with them even losing in the first movie and time travel in the second. Their knightmare was the world after the Thanos snap. — Flyest90 (@flyest90) November 30, 2020

Oh my….. I can't believe people are defending Endgame about this matter. What a shame, to say the least, both for the movie and for those who are defending it…. — Regis Augusto (@regisandeuschle) November 30, 2020

There are definitely some similarities to be found in the footage, but cherry-picking 30 seconds of material from a three-hour movie and calling it plagiarism doesn’t really hold water. The majority of the shots in question from Avengers: Endgame are pretty standard setups you’ll see in any vaguely superhero or sci-fi related movie, and similar edits could no doubt be made from just about any live-action comic book blockbuster released in the last decade.