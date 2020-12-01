Home / movies

Fans Are Accusing Avengers: Endgame Of Copying A DC Animated Movie

By 5 seconds ago
x

The superhero genre has become so ubiquitous that the standard tropes of the genre are becoming increasingly difficult to put a fresh spin on, when all of the major plot and story beats have been seen and done before. There’s always a sense of uniformity and familiarity seeping through the various big screen adaptations, and the long-running rivalry between Marvel and DC will next pit the comic book companies against each other to see who can create the better live-action multiverse.

Both shared superhero universes have a loyal army of supporters who’ll defend them at every turn, but in terms of quantity and quality it can’t be denied the Marvel Cinematic Universe holds the edge. The DCEU has definitely improved considerably over the last several years having initially struggled to settle on a consistent creative direction, while both mythologies have plenty of positives and negatives, but the tribalism rooted in each camp shows no signs of disappearing anytime soon.

A few months ago, DCEU fans were accusing Avengers: Endgame of directly lifting a scene from David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, which didn’t hold up to much scrutiny on examination. Undeterred, the latest allegations of plagiarism are once again being pointed at the highest-grossing movie in history, this time for copying many moments directly from 2009 animation Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, which you can check out below.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos
1 of 23
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

There are definitely some similarities to be found in the footage, but cherry-picking 30 seconds of material from a three-hour movie and calling it plagiarism doesn’t really hold water. The majority of the shots in question from Avengers: Endgame are pretty standard setups you’ll see in any vaguely superhero or sci-fi related movie, and similar edits could no doubt be made from just about any live-action comic book blockbuster released in the last decade.

Source: ComicBook.com

Tags: ,
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...