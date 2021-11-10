Fans Adore Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani’s Self-Appreciative Photo

With the release of Marvel’s Eternals, many fans are loving the roster of 10 new heroes the film introduced, including Richard Madden’s Ikaris and Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo.

The aforementioned actors are apparently pretty fond of each, as evidenced by a new behind the scenes photo Nanjiani shared. In the photo, Madden is kissing a prop magazine with a photo of Nanjiani on an airplane.

The film centers on the aforementioned Eternals, who are immortal beings created by the god-like Celestials, who are larger than any planets, assigned to protect humankind against the predatory aliens known as the Deviants. The film co-stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, and Salma Hayek, among others.

Fans have been absolutely adoring the new characters online and many found the photo hilarious, with one Twitter user comparing the photo to a still from The Simpsons where Lenny is kissing a box of Special K.

And many took the opportunity to level praise on the entire cast, as well.

this cast is my new comfort pic.twitter.com/Safc2ZErmT — lourdes (@mysticromanoff) November 9, 2021

One Twitter user took the initiative of making the photo his profile pic and pleading, “don’t be shy post some more bts.”

don't be shy post some more bts 💜 pic.twitter.com/FF3c2ptYAM — sar saw eternals (@babydybss) November 9, 2021

And many were rallying for more Kingo and Ikaris solo adventures, despite at least one of those characters’ living status being questionable by the end of the movie.

They need to come back as friends we need more of them #Kingo #Ikaris — Kikaris (@LuisLeonmn) November 9, 2021

And many could evidently see what drew Madden to the comedian and actor.

Marvel’s Eternals has proved to be something of a surprise hit for theater-goers when it premiered this past weekend, making a strong box office start that is perhaps an indication it may be able to overcome its disappointing reception among critics.