Fans Are Already Speculating On Dune: Part Two Casting
Ears must have been burning in the boardroom at Legendary Pictures, because shortly after it was revealed that it was the production company and not Warner Bros. who held the fate of Dune: Part Two in their hands, the sci-fi sequel was officially announced to be in development with an October 2023 release date locked in.
The good news for fans is that Zendaya’s Chani will have much more than seven minutes of screentime in the concluding chapter, with Denis Villenueve confirming that she’ll be the focus for much of the narrative. Dune gathered together a star-studded ensemble, and while several of them didn’t make it out of the movie alive, there’s one major role that still needs filled for Part Two.
As you can see from the reactions below, the internet is already speculating on who could end up landing the part of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, who was played by a very sweaty and scantily-clad Sting in David Lynch’s 1984 version.
Feyd is the nephew of Stellan Skarsgård’s Baron Harkonnen, and the younger brother of Dave Bautista’s Glossu Rabban, who will be established as the erstwhile adversary to Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. Looking at the talent assembled already, the smart money is on Dune: Part Two handing the gig to either a major star or supremely gifted actor, perhaps even a combination of both.