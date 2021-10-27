Fans Are Already Speculating On Dune: Part Two Casting

Ears must have been burning in the boardroom at Legendary Pictures, because shortly after it was revealed that it was the production company and not Warner Bros. who held the fate of Dune: Part Two in their hands, the sci-fi sequel was officially announced to be in development with an October 2023 release date locked in.

The good news for fans is that Zendaya’s Chani will have much more than seven minutes of screentime in the concluding chapter, with Denis Villenueve confirming that she’ll be the focus for much of the narrative. Dune gathered together a star-studded ensemble, and while several of them didn’t make it out of the movie alive, there’s one major role that still needs filled for Part Two.

As you can see from the reactions below, the internet is already speculating on who could end up landing the part of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, who was played by a very sweaty and scantily-clad Sting in David Lynch’s 1984 version.

if y'all won't cast either Dane Deehan or Harry Styles (although I would very much prefer the latter) as Feyd-Rautha in the next part of #Dune (part 2), I'm sueing ! pic.twitter.com/Am4UoGKQDz — The Lois Lane 🚦 (@loisesque) October 26, 2021

IS HE GONNA BE FEYD RAUTHA?!! the timing to when dune part 2 was announced is too obvious https://t.co/2w7BJhQHiN — Cam 🎬 (@camandfilm) October 26, 2021

So can we get Bill Skarsgard to play Feyd in Dune Part 2 now? I mean his dad is the Baron in part 1 it just makes sense — gavin (@gavvling) October 26, 2021

So seeing as #Dune 2 is now happening, who would they cast for new characters? My opinion: Bill Skarsgard would be good for Feyd-Rautha I think. — Ross W 🦖 (@RossGjallarhorn) October 26, 2021

Can’t get over how good dune is, hope Harry Styles is Feyd-Rautha — BLM • Neighborhood Poop Dealer (@normalsizelungs) October 26, 2021

idk who feyd rautha is in dune but everyone keeps asking for barry keoghan to play him in part 2 so i’m assuming he’s a devious fella and i too think barry should play him — tt (@garfieIdfanpage) October 27, 2021

I would cast Robert Pattinson as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Denis Villeneuve’s #Dune Part 2 pic.twitter.com/W2QIijf4DL — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) October 26, 2021

Feyd is the nephew of Stellan Skarsgård’s Baron Harkonnen, and the younger brother of Dave Bautista’s Glossu Rabban, who will be established as the erstwhile adversary to Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. Looking at the talent assembled already, the smart money is on Dune: Part Two handing the gig to either a major star or supremely gifted actor, perhaps even a combination of both.