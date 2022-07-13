Fans are celebrating one of Doctor Strange’s coolest ever moments

Doctor Strange has boasted two solo films and seemingly countless scene-stealing appearances in other Avengers’ movies, and fans are today celebrating one of his all-time greatest moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Master of the Mystic Arts got his big screen debut in his eponymous 2016 film, but where he really started to feel like the Sorcerer Supreme was in Avengers: Infinity War, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Strange getting his first taste of Avengers teamwork and of the wider universe of heroes.

As much as Infinity War really is about Tony Stark and his journey, Doctor Strange gets arguably the most important role, and even better: the greatest battle sequence in the nearly three hour epic. Twitter is revisiting his awe-inspiring battle with Thanos on Titan.

An important bit to note from this battle is Strange isn’t able of going all-out on Thanos, as he’s aware of the singular timeline where the Avengers win – which involves them losing at first.

Fans in response have declared this as Strange’s best fight scene, as well as a standout moment from all of Infinity War. Whether or not Infinity War is the best Marvel Cinematic Universe movie though is still up for debate.

There are complaints, however, with many wondering why Strange didn’t just go super saiyan like this on Scarlet Witch during Multiverse of Madness. Some blame it on writer Michael Waldron, while others are defending it as being crucial to the point of the movie.

Strange has gone on since Infinity War to appear in Endgame and No Way Home, with his latest adventure ending in him entering the dark dimension alongside Clea.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently available to stream on Disney Plus.