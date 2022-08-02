Fans are declaring their favorite ‘Spider-Man’ movies and 3 clear winners have emerged
When it comes to beloved superheroes, there are very few that rank up with the likes of Spider-Man; Stan Lee’s wisecracking web-slinger has appeared in just about every artistic medium there is, and even the misfires have drawn enough love by way of that iconic mask.
But of course, Spider-Man’s most popular foray as of late has been on the big screen. Ever since Sam Raimi gave Peter Parker that first big turn in 2002, we’ve seen slate after slate of Spider-Man films grace us every couple of years. And with eight other movies having come out since then, Twitter has taken to naming the best of the Spidey flicks.
For those of you that have managed to even adjacently keep up with all of these flicks, the top three choices shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.
Indeed, sitting firmly in the hearts of Spider-Man movie fans are Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the stunningly poignant animated film featuring Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2, considered the most superior collaboration between Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios’ multiversal extravaganza.
It’s a difficult list to disagree with, but some other users managed to find some variation for the top three, with a good many sneaking in some love for the relatively panned Amazing Spider-Man films.
The Spider-Man train doesn’t look to be stopping any time soon, and while we’re not sure when we can expect another feature film for the web-slinger, fans can still look forward to the upcoming animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which is set to release to Disney Plus sometime in 2024.