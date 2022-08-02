Fans are declaring their favorite ‘Spider-Man’ movies and 3 clear winners have emerged

When it comes to beloved superheroes, there are very few that rank up with the likes of Spider-Man; Stan Lee’s wisecracking web-slinger has appeared in just about every artistic medium there is, and even the misfires have drawn enough love by way of that iconic mask.

But of course, Spider-Man’s most popular foray as of late has been on the big screen. Ever since Sam Raimi gave Peter Parker that first big turn in 2002, we’ve seen slate after slate of Spider-Man films grace us every couple of years. And with eight other movies having come out since then, Twitter has taken to naming the best of the Spidey flicks.

For those of you that have managed to even adjacently keep up with all of these flicks, the top three choices shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Spider-Man 2, Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man No Way Home. Not in order because I can't choose a favourite between them. https://t.co/Hny2U8bCAb — Ryo💫🍡💙 (@SimplyDango) August 2, 2022

Spiderman 2

Into the Spider-Verse

No Way Home — Sagardeep (@Sagardeep25) August 2, 2022

Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man 2, No Way Home in that order. https://t.co/nv9YKzfux4 — Jay Jones, M.B.A. (@ThePhenomPlays) August 2, 2022

Indeed, sitting firmly in the hearts of Spider-Man movie fans are Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the stunningly poignant animated film featuring Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2, considered the most superior collaboration between Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios’ multiversal extravaganza.

It’s a difficult list to disagree with, but some other users managed to find some variation for the top three, with a good many sneaking in some love for the relatively panned Amazing Spider-Man films.

Spider Man 2

Spider Man: No Way Home

The Amazing Spider Man — JTR0718 (@jw180704) August 2, 2022

1- No way home

2- Into the spider verse

3- The amazing spider man 1 https://t.co/GEd2097wIE — Roberto Aragão ® (@roobertoaragao) August 2, 2022

First two and Spider-Verse, No Way Home at a close 4th — Name (@ObiWanbutLego) August 2, 2022

Spider-Man

Into the Spider-Verse

No Way Home https://t.co/i8xglFKGKT — Daniel McLoughlin (@Glochers) August 2, 2022

The Spider-Man train doesn’t look to be stopping any time soon, and while we’re not sure when we can expect another feature film for the web-slinger, fans can still look forward to the upcoming animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which is set to release to Disney Plus sometime in 2024.