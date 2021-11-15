Fans Are Discussing How Emily Blunt Almost Was Black Widow

Emily Blunt sat down with Howard Stern for an interview earlier this year, and she took the opportunity to clear up a few things about a role within the Marvel realm and why she was unable to take it. Emily Blunt was the choice for the superhero Black Widow, but she had to pass on the role.

When Stern suggested that Blunt had to turn down the role of Black Widow because she was busy, she said that she wanted to set the record straight about that situation. It wasn’t that she was too busy for the role; she was contracted for Gulliver’s Travels, and it wasn’t really something she had a lot of say over.

Blunt said that she didn’t want to do Gulliver’s Travels but that she had to.

“It was a bit of a heartbreaker for me because I take such pride in the decisions that I make, and they mean so to me — the films that I do. So, that was tough.”

Stern explained the kind of deal Blunt was in when it came to Devil Wears Prada and Gulliver’s Travels, and she acknowledged that because she did get the gig in Devil Wears Prada, she had to do another movie too.

“They kind of have a bit of a hold over you. There were other movies I would want to do – and I’d say, but I really want to do this movie about Young Victoria so, at some point, I think it just became evident that I needed to get rid of this optional picture deal because it was going to just hang over me for a long time and I just didn’t want that. Ultimately as hard as it was, I don’t think anyone expected for the hand to be forced. I think you kind of like hope that it isn’t, but it was — yes, I care deeply, very, very much about the choices that I make. That’s all I have.”

